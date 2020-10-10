Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary result 2020 declared at pue.kar.nic.in; 41.28 percent students clear exam

Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary result: The Karnataka's department of Pre University announced the result for Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary exam 2020. The result was declared on Karnataka board's official website for result - karresults.nic.in.

Candidates need to enter their registration number to check result online.

The supplementary exams were held from September 7 to 19, 2020. Nearly 2.12 lakh students took the Karnataka PUC supplementary examinations this year.

Here's how to check result online:

Step 1: Visit the official website karresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the PUC Supplementary result 2020 link.

Step 3: Now enter your registration number and click on the submit button.

Step 4: The result will get displayed on your screens. Check the details and save the result for further reference.

A total of 87,784 students cleared the Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary exam this year out of which 49,970 are boys and 37,994 are girls. Pass percentage this year stands at 41.28 per cent.

The Karnataka board also gives students to apply for re-totalling, re-evaluation in case of any doubt. Candidates can also get scanned copy of answer scripts from the official website pue.kar.nic.in.

Students can fill application for re-totalling, re-evaluation, scanned copied from October 10 to 16, 2020.