Karnataka

Karnataka High Court issues notice to ex-CM Yediyurappa in corruption case

The notices were issued on a petition by activist TJ Abraham seeking quashing of an order of additional city civil and sessions judge, who had dismissed his petition for want of sanction from a competent authority to try Yediyurappa, the then chief minister and former minister ST Somashekar.

File Photo

New Delhi: The Karnataka High Court has issued notices to former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and others including his son BY Vijayendra, who is BJP state unit vice president, to appear before it on August 17 in a case alleging corruption in a housing project.

Challenging the dismissal, Abraham had moved the High Court, which served notice to Yediyurappa and others. "You are hereby directed to appear before this court in person or by a pleader duly instructed on August 17 at 10.30 am to show cause against the petition failing wherein the said petition will be heard and determined ex-parte," the court notice issued on Tuesday said.

Abraham has alleged that Yedyurappa and others, including son and relatives, received kickbacks from a contractor to restart a stalled housing project of the Bangalore Development Authority.

Congress too had raised this issue in the Karnataka Assembly while it moved a no-confidence motion in 2020.

Yediyurappa and his son dismissed the allegations, saying there was no truth in the charge.

