Karnataka lockdown: Check out COVID curfew, weekend curfew timings

New Delhi: The Karnataka government led by BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday (June 15) extended COVID-19 restrictions in Bengaluru under section 144 which prohibits assembly of more than 4 people in public places until June 21. The development comes a day after traffic snarls returned to the IT Capital city as the lockdown was being relaxed in 19 districts after more than a month.

“Section 144 CrPC (prohibiting assembly of more than 4 people in public places, except for purposes which are exempted) to remain in effect till 21st June midnight. Bus stands, railways station and airports exempt”, read the circular issued by Bengaluru City Police Commissioner and Additional District Magistrate.

The government had last week issued fresh guidelines that extended the COVID induced lockdown measures in 11 districts, which have a high positivity rate, till June 21, while some relaxations were announced in the rest of the state from June 14. The eleven districts where strict lockdown measures have continued are Chikmagalur, Shivamogga, Davangere, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru Rural, Mandya, Belagavi and Kodagu.

It had also said that the COVID curfew (daily) will be imposed from 7 pm to 5 am and weekend curfew will be imposed from 7 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday, after June 14.

The relaxation in lockdown measures is in place from 6 am on June 14 to 6 am on June 21.

Among the relaxations announced by the government in remaining 19 districts of the state include opening of parks and industrial units with riders, extending the duration of shops selling essential goods, permission for autos and taxis to ply with maximum two passengers, among others.