Karnataka: COVID vaccines on priority for those going abroad for studies, jobs

Bengaluru: Covid vaccine doses will be administered on a priority basis to all those going abroad for studies and jobs from Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayana said on Monday (May 31).

"The National Health Mission (NHM) has added students and persons going abroad for higher studies and jobs in the revised list of preferential groups for vaccination from June 1," Narayan told reporters here.

The vaccination campaign for students and workers going to foreign countries will be launched at the Bengaluru City University from Tuesday.

"The NHM has also included workers of milk cooperative societies and cable operators in the priority list for vaccination," Narayan said.

Those going overseas will have to show their visa, admission receipt, job order and relevant documents to get inoculated on a priority basis.

District commissioners across the state have been instructed to issue eligibility certificates to students and workers for vaccinating them before they travel to foreign countries.

In a related development, Narayan launched a vaccination drive for all artists and support staff working in the Kannada film industry on priority.

"About 15,000 artistes and workers employed in the Kannada film industry (Sandalwood) will be inoculated, as they want to resume shooting activities after the extended lockdown is lifted in a graded manner in the coming weeks," said Narayan, who also heads the Covid task force in the southern state.

The decision was taken after multi-lingual actress and Independent Lok Sabha member from Mandya, Sumalatha Ambareesh, Kannada film artistes` association president Rockline Venkatesh and actor Doddanna discussed with Narayan the problems faced by the Sandalwood industry due to the lockdown and restrictions on shooting.

(inputs from agency)

