Karnataka SSLC 2021: Result to be declared soon, check link to get your scorecard

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Secondary School Examination Committee (KSEEB) is expected to announce class 10th results by August 10. Results will be declared on the official KSEEB website: sslc.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka, unlike other states, did not cancel exams rather the board conducted the exams. This whole thing was done in a new format. The SSLC exams were completed in two days. As per updates, the core subject, including maths, science, and social science exams were conducted on a single date on 19th July, while language exams were done on July 23.

Out of the total of 8,19,694 students, 99.62% showed up in the first language and 99.60% appeared in the second.

To clear the examination, students need to get at least 35% in aggregate marks or 210 out of 600 marks. To obtain a pass certificate. They also need to secure at least 70 marks in the language exam.

