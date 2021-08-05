हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Karnataka SSLC Result 2021

Karnataka SSLC 2021: Result to be declared soon, check link to get your scorecard

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) to announce the result for class 10th will be soon, students can check their scorecard on the official KSEEB website: sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

Picture credits: Twitter

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Secondary School Examination Committee (KSEEB) is expected to announce class 10th results by August 10. Results will be declared on the official KSEEB website: sslc.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka, unlike other states, did not cancel exams rather the board conducted the exams. This whole thing was done in a new format. The SSLC exams were completed in two days. As per updates, the core subject, including maths, science, and social science exams were conducted on a single date on 19th July, while language exams were done on July 23.

Out of the total of 8,19,694 students, 99.62% showed up in the first language and 99.60% appeared in the second.

To clear the examination, students need to get at least 35% in aggregate marks or 210 out of 600 marks. To obtain a pass certificate. They also need to secure at least 70 marks in the language exam. 

