Karnataka SSLC Exam

Karnataka SSLC class 10 board exam 2021 postponed due to spike in COVID-19 cases

The Karnataka Education Minister said that the revised dates for the SSLC class 10 board exams 2021 will be announced much ahead of schedule. He appealed to students of class 10 not to get disheartened and continue with their preparations for the exams.

Representational Image

New Delhi: Amid a surge in coronavirus COVID-19 cases, the Karnataka government on Thursday (May 13) announced that it has decided to postpone SSLC or Class 10 final exams. Announcing the decision, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said that the state will monitor the COVID-19 situation and announce fresh dates later. 

The SSLC examination in Karnataka were scheduled to start from June 21, 2021. 

"The increasing coronavirus cases in the state coupled with the concerns of parents, students and many school associations has resulted in this decision. A suitable call will be taken after the second wave of COVID-19 dies down said the minister in a statement," the Minister's office said in a statement quoting him.

The Minister also said that the revised dates will be announced much ahead of schedule, as he appealed to the students not to get disheartened and continue with their preparations for the exams.

