Karnataka

Karnataka's Vidhana Soudha office shut, sanitised over suspected COVID-19 case

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which is entrusted with the task of containing the coronavirus spread, has already started sanitising a portion of the building in the city centre.

Karnataka&#039;s Vidhana Soudha office shut, sanitised over suspected COVID-19 case
File Photo

Bengaluru: Karnataka's mini secretariat Vikas Soudha, adjacent to the Vidhana Soudha, would remain shut on Friday (June 19) for sanitisation, as an employee working there tested COVID-19 positive.

According to officials, all offices on the third floor of Vikas Soudha will remain closed on Friday for the sanitisation work to be carried out.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which is entrusted with the task of containing the coronavirus spread, has already started sanitising a portion of the building in the city centre. "All employees working in various departments located in the building are exempted from reporting to duty on Friday (June 19) and can work from home," IANS quoted an official saying.

After the Food and Civil Supplies Department official tested positive, all offices on the ground floor of the mini-secretariat were sealed and sanitised.

Karnataka COVID-19 deaths rose to 114, following 12 patients succumbing to the virus while 210 new cases raised the state's tally to 7,944 on June 18. Accounting for 51 deaths, Bengaluru is leading the virus toll in the southern state.

Karnataka
BJP names Eranna Kadadi, Ashok Gasti as candidates for Karnataka Rajya Sabha polls

