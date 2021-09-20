KCET result 2021 declared at karresults.nic.in, here's how to check

New Delhi: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) on Monday (September 20, 2021) declared the KCET result 2021 at 4 pm. The KCET 2021 results are now available on the official website of Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) - kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.Karnataka.gov.in.

Students can also check their scores at karresults.nic.in.

Here's how to check KCET result 2021 at karresults.nic.in

1. Visit karresults.nic.in.

2. Click on 'CET Results announced' option

3. You will be redirected to a new page where you will have to enter your 'Registration number'.

4. Click on 'Submit' and your KCET result 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

