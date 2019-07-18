Karnataka crisis: CM Kumaraswamy asked to prove majority by 1:30 PM on Friday

18 July 2019, 21:11 PM Karnataka Governor directs CM HD Kumaraswamy govt to prove majority by 1:30 PM tomorrow. Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala has written letter asking to prove majority on the floor of the assembly (vote of confidence) by 1:30 pm tomorrow pic.twitter.com/V6YDqQFgKD — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2019

18 July 2019, 21:01 PM Son of Congress MLA Shrimant Patil releases a video exposing DK Shivakumar and his fake narrative. The video tweeted by Karnataka BJP says state Congress leaders are blaming BJP due to the fear of their MLA unable to make it to Vidhana Soudha today shows their dirty trick to avoid proving majority. Son of Congress MLA Shrimant Patil released a video exposing @DKShivakumar & his fake narrative@INCKarnataka & it’s leaders blaming BJP due to the fear of their MLA unable to make it to Vidhana Soudha today shows their dirty trick to avoid proving majority#StepDownCM pic.twitter.com/Z9flWpJwNk — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) July 18, 2019

18 July 2019, 20:50 PM We are demanding voting on the motion but the Chief Minister is reluctant to take it up as he has confirmed himself that he has lost the confidence of the house and the people. Everybody knows Congress-JD(S) combine has only 98 MLAs, we have 105: BS Yeddyurappa, BJP BS Yeddyurappa, BJP: We are demanding voting on the motion but the Chief Minister is reluctant to take it up as he has confirmed himself that he has lost confidence of the house and the people. Everybody knows Congress-JD(S) have only 98 MLAs, we have 105. #KarnatakaFloorTest pic.twitter.com/1Gs46NIuJI — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2019

18 July 2019, 20:47 PM I went to Chennai for some personal work and felt some pain in the chest there. I visited a hospital and on the suggestion of the doctors, I came to Mumbai and got admitted here. Once I recover, I'll go back to Bengaluru: Congress MLA Shrimant Patil

18 July 2019, 20:00 PM Karnataka Ministers MB Patil and DK Shivakumar spotted having a conversation with BJP MLAs including state BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa at Karnataka Assembly after BJP MLAs said they would sit on an overnight 'dharna' in the house demanding consideration of floor test today. Bengaluru: Karnataka Ministers MB Patil and DK Shivakumar in conversation with BJP MLAs include state BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa at Karnataka assembly after BJP MLAs said they would sit on an over night 'dharna' in the house demanding consideration of floor test today pic.twitter.com/3eLSkOStKf — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2019

18 July 2019, 19:28 PM Karnataka Congress writes to Bengaluru Police over 'abduction of its MLA, Shrimant Patil in order to defeat trust vote. The letter states, ''prima facie, Laxman Savadhi, BJP MLA has either abducted-unlawfully restrained, by which illegally depriving his (S Patil) physical freedom.'' Karnataka Congress writes to Bengaluru Police over 'abduction of Congress MLA, Shrimant Patil in order to defeat trust vote.'Letter states,'Prima facie, Laxman Savadhi, BJP MLA has either abducted/unlawfully restrained, by which illegally depriving his (S Patil) physical freedom' pic.twitter.com/D6JE20nX82 — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2019

18 July 2019, 19:06 PM Here is the list of 20 MLAs who were absent during today's session in the state assembly. Congress 1. Ramesh Jarakiholi

2. Mahesh Kumatalli

3. Pratap Gouda Patil

4. Shivaram Hebbar

5. B.C. Patil

6. S.T. Somashekhar

7. Bairathi Basavaraj JDS 8. H. Vishwanath

9. Gopalaiah

10. Narayana Gowda Rebel Congress MLAs 11. MTB Nagaraj

12. Sudhakar

13. Roshan Baig

14. Anand Singh

15. Munirathna Congress MLAs (Health Ground) 16. Shreemantha Patil

17. B. Nagendra Independent 18. Shankar

19. Nagesh BSP 20. N Mahesh So, the total strength of the state assembly now is 204 out of 224 and the majority mark is 103. BJP has 105 and Congress-JDS has 99 MLAs, including Speaker.

18 July 2019, 18:58 PM Here are some pictures of the BJP MLAs inside the state assembly after the House was adjourned for the day. They are on an overnight 'dharna' demanding that the Speaker replies to the Governor's letter and holds a floor test. Bengaluru: BJP MLAs inside the state Assembly after the House was adjourned for the day. They are on an over night 'dharna' demanding that the Speaker replies to the Governor's letter and holds a floor test. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/GWwYRFzOfT — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2019

18 July 2019, 18:39 PM BJP MLAs to sit on an overnight 'dharna' in the state assembly demanding that the Speaker replies to the Governor's letter and holds a floor test. The state assembly has been adjourned for the day by the Speaker.

18 July 2019, 18:08 PM Proceedings inside state assembly adjourned for ten minutes following ruckus created by the Congress MLAs over BJP delegation meeting the Governor.

18 July 2019, 18:03 PM Governor shall not interfere in the proceedings of the session as per the Constitution. I request Governor to not to intervene in the proceedings of the session: Karnataka Congress MLA HK Patil in assembly. Karnataka Congress MLA HK Patil in assembly: Governor shall not interfere in the proceedings of session as per the constitution. I request governor to not to intervene in the proceedings of the session. pic.twitter.com/cZZC5SvVcC — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2019

18 July 2019, 17:54 PM Congress MLAs protest in Karnataka assembly with pictures of their party MLA Shrimant Patil, who had gone incommunicado and was later found to be admitted at a hospital in Mumbai. Congress has accused BJP of poaching its MLAs.

18 July 2019, 17:51 PM KS Eshwarappa responds by saying, “We went and met the Governor during lunch break. Shouldn't we meet the Governor?”

18 July 2019, 17:50 PM Congress MLAs object to BJP leaders' meeting with Governor; Krishna Byre Gowda says, “They could have discussed it in the house itself. Instead, they go around and get directions from elsewhere.”

18 July 2019, 17:48 PM Congress sources claim at least 26 members have given the notice to speak during the discussion ahead of the trust vote, six from the BJP and the rest from JDS and Congress.

18 July 2019, 17:44 PM Give time to anyone who wants to speak but have the vote of confidence by the end of the day even it is 12 in the night. By today means before 12: BS Yeddyurappa, BJP

18 July 2019, 17:41 PM “Opposition BJP had been demanding this since morning and the Governor says it now. How do we see this,'' says Krishna Byre Gowda after Speaker announces that the vote of confidence would be completed by the end of the day.

18 July 2019, 17:39 PM Congress leader RV Deshpande says, "The Constitution does not provide for this. Article 175 (1) and (2) is limited to bills pending. The debate is going on and it has to be healthy. Regarding 175 (2) the Speaker is given the discretion. However, as you have to uphold the rights of the members of the House, you've already received a list of speakers on the motion. If I'm not given an opportunity then what is the point of being a member? Hence, we appeal to you that the proceedings are underway, and in the middle MLAs are going missing. They say we should have done a better job of securing the MLA. If we fail to secure, does that give them the right to steal?''

18 July 2019, 17:38 PM BJP delegation consisting of Jagadish Shettar, Arvind Limbavali, Basavaraj Bommai, SR Vishwanath and N Ravikumar met Governor Vajubhai Vala earlier today and submitted a memorandum over the vote of confidence. Governor has asked Speaker to consider trust vote by end of the day. Here are some visuals of the meeting. Karnataka: BJP Delegation consisting of Jagadish Shettar, Arvind Limbavali, Basavaraj Bommai, SR Vishwanath & N Ravikumar met Governor Vajubhai Vala earlier today & submitted a memorandum over vote of confidence. Governor has asked Speaker to consider trust vote by end of the day pic.twitter.com/sHy2RRQCim — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2019

18 July 2019, 17:30 PM Nothing wrong in approaching Governor. It's not that Governor called them and gave them directions. They approached the Governor and he responded, says Speaker Ramesh Kumar.

18 July 2019, 17:15 PM Dear honourable Speaker, the motion of confidence moved is in consideration at the house. CM is expected to maintain confidence of the house at all times. I send a message to consider trust vote by the end of the day: Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala’s message to Speaker.

18 July 2019, 17:14 PM Speaker says the trust vote process will be completed today after BJP leaders meet Governor over the delay.

18 July 2019, 17:14 PM Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar tells the house that the Vote of Confidence process is to be completed by end of the day.

18 July 2019, 16:52 PM Karnataka Congress MLA Shrimant Patil has been shifted to Mumbai's St. George Hospital from Bombay Hospital and Medical Research Centre for further treatment. Maharashtra: Karnataka Congress MLA Shrimant Patil has been shifted to Mumbai's St. George Hospital from Bombay Hospital and Medical Research Centre for further treatment. pic.twitter.com/M6fTMwKruN — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2019

18 July 2019, 16:40 PM CM had fixed today for the vote of confidence but when the motion was moved & debate started, Siddaramaiah, Krishna Byre Gowda, & HK Patil moved point of orders. We have requested Governor to direct the Speaker to continue the debate on the vote of confidence: Jagadish Shettar, BJP Jagadish Shettar, BJP: CM had fixed today for vote of confidence but when the motion was moved & debate started, Siddaramaiah, Krishna Byre Gowda, & HK Patil moved point of orders. We have requested Governor to direct the Speaker to continue the debate on vote of confidence. pic.twitter.com/FgNdFWlksO — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2019

18 July 2019, 16:29 PM BJP leaders have met Governor and complained that the government and the Speaker are delaying the trust vote. "CM had fixed today for vote of confidence but when the motion was moved and debate started, Siddaramaiah, Krishna Byre Gowda, and HK Patil moved point of orders. We have requested Governor to direct the Speaker to continue the debate on vote of confidence," BJP's Jagadish Shettar said.

18 July 2019, 16:02 PM Amid ruckus in the House, the Karnataka Assembly has been adjourned for 30 minutes.

18 July 2019, 16:00 PM Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar has asked Karnataka Home Minister MB Patil to speak to the family members of Shrimant Patil at the earliest and submit a report. "Please contact the family members of Shrimant Patil (Congress MLA) immediately. Give a detailed report to me by tomorrow, it does not look natural. If the Home Minister can't ensure protection, I will talk to DGP," he said.

18 July 2019, 15:58 PM Unwilling to accept the letter sent by Congress MLA Shrimant Patil stating his absence in the trust vote, Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar said, "What kind of a Speaker I would be if I proceed with document (letter sent by Congress MLA Shrimant Patil informing about his ill health) which has no date or letterhead."

18 July 2019, 15:57 PM Alleging a BJP hand, Karnataka Congress President Dinesh Gundu Rao questioned why MLA Shrimant Patil was taken to Chennai and Mumbai for treatment when there was a medical facility available right next to the resort where they were staying. "There was hospital right next to resort where our MLAs are staying, then why was he (MLA Shrimant Patil) flown to Chennai and then to Mumbai for treatment? He is healthy, nothing is wrong with him. It's a conspiracy by BJP," he said.

18 July 2019, 15:26 PM Congress likely to approach SC over its MLAs defying whip issued by the party, claim sources.

18 July 2019, 15:17 PM Proceedings inside the state assembly resume after a 30-minute break.

18 July 2019, 14:58 PM H D Revanna, son of Deve Gowda and brother of CM Kumaraswamy had arrived barefoot at the Assembly earlier in the morning today: #WATCH: Karnataka Minister & son of H D Deve Gowda, H D Revanna arrived barefoot at the state Assembly, for trust vote debate, today. (Earlier visuals) #Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/YP4wZ0XD7q — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2019

18 July 2019, 14:41 PM Assembly has taken a 30-minute break even as BJP opposed the move to have the trust vote postponed to a later date.

18 July 2019, 14:37 PM Siddaramaiah requests Speaker to delay trust vote, takes to Twitter to say 'outcome of anti-defection law has its implications on no-confidence motion.' The interim order of the supreme court with respect to the 15 defectors seems to have encroached upon my right as a leader of @INCIndia legislature party. I requested the speaker to clarify on this issue & I thank him for upholding my rights.#KarnatakaPolicalCrisis — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) July 18, 2019 SC order has discussed about my rights as CLP leader to issue whip but I was not a respondent to present my concerns. As the outcome of anti-defection law has its implications on no-confidence motion, I would like to request to postpone the motion till we get clarification frm SC — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) July 18, 2019

18 July 2019, 13:51 PM "If we go ahead with the confidence motion, if the whip applicable and they (rebel MLAs) don't come to the house because of the SC order, it will be a big loss to the coalition government," says Siddaramaiah.

18 July 2019, 13:29 PM Congress leader DK Shivakumar hits out at BS Yeddyurappa, says, "Despite being a former chief minister, being the leader of opposition, he is misguiding the nation and court."

18 July 2019, 13:09 PM What appears to be unfolding in the Assembly is that Congress and JDS are trying to delay the trust vote in the possible hope that it can win back some of the dissenting MLAs. The lengthy speeches from Kumaraswamy and Siddaramaiah have been questioned by Yeddyurappa who wants the trust vote to take place immediately. "What is the rush," asks Kumaraswamy.

18 July 2019, 12:35 PM "If a member of the House needs a leave of absence from the House, he should write a letter to me. I am at the liberty to scrutinise the reason and will decide on whether to grant of not grant leave. The rest is upto the member," says Speaker Ramesh Kumar. "When a member chooses not to come, our attendants will not permit them to sign the register of attendance. The concerned member will not be entitled to draw any emolument that is meant for the member to be drawn for being present in the House."

18 July 2019, 12:34 PM As of right now, 18 dissenting MLAs from Congress and JDS, and one BSP MLA are absent from Assembly. These are: 1) Byrathi Basavaraj

2) Munirathna

3) ST Somashekar

4) Ramesh Jarkiholi

5) Roshan Baig

6) Srimanth Patil

7) Anand Singh

8) B Nagendra

9) R Shankar

10) K Gopalaiah (JDS)

11) Narayana Gowda (JDS)

12) MTB Nagaraj

13) BC Patil

14) H Vishwanath (JDS)

15) Mahesh Kumthahalli

16) Prathap Gouda Patil

17) Dr Sudhakar

18) Shivaram Hebbar

19) N Mahesh (BSP)

18 July 2019, 12:32 PM BJP hits back at Congress and JDS leaders, objects to accusations made by Kumaraswamy.

18 July 2019, 12:17 PM Congress MLA Shrimant Patil hospitalised in Mumbai. He had reportedly written a letter to Speaker and informed him of his inability to attend today's floor test due to health reasons.

18 July 2019, 11:52 AM A heated argument breaks out as several BJP leaders protest against elaborate speeches of Kumaraswamy and Siddaramaiah. Speaker tries to restore order by spelling out the rules and regulation. "I will give everyone a chance to speak," he says. "Let people of Karnataka to see and hear what you all have to say."

18 July 2019, 11:46 AM Siddaramaiah begins to speak ahead of trust vote. "An MLA in Haryana changed parties thrice in a single day. Defections are not something new but we all have to work for the welfare of the people." "We garland Mahatama Gandhi's portrait but the real tribute to him would be reforms in our democratic process."

18 July 2019, 11:37 AM Kumaraswamy backs Speaker Kumar Ramesh, says he has always worked impartially. "We have to work according to the Constitution. My priority is not power. People elect MLAs and all of us have a duty towards people." " We need effective laws to prevent defections. This is what Rajiv Gandhi had also envisaged." "The MLAs have given single line resignations. In the SC they have said that the government has been rocked by scandals -the IMA scandal, the JSW land scam. In the Lok Sabha, despite the coalition government contesting together, they lost miserably." "I have self-respect and so do my ministers. How can I live with this and not discuss this? I have to make clarifications. Who is responsible for destabilising this government?" "The Vidhan Soudha is in the pages of Parliamentary history for its conduct. It is not important if the coalition survives, but we must discuss this conspiracy to weaken democracy."

18 July 2019, 11:29 AM Kumaraswamy begins speaking inside Vidhana Soudha ahead of trust vote. "I haven't come just because there is a question on whether I can run a coalition government or not. Events have shown that even the role of the Speaker has been put under jeopardy by some legislators."

18 July 2019, 11:03 AM Yeddyurappa speaks to BJP MLAs ahead of the floor test.

18 July 2019, 10:58 AM Chief Minister Kumaraswamy arrives Vidhana Soudha. Speaker Ramesh Kumar too has reached the Assembly.

18 July 2019, 10:42 AM We are 101 per cent confident. They are less than 100, we are 105. There is no doubt that their motion will be defeated: BS Yeddyurappa