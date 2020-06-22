Man kills wife in Bengaluru, flies to Kolkata, murders mother-in-law and commits suicide

Kolkata: In one of the shocking incidents, a man after killing his wife in Bengaluru flew to Kolkata and shot dead his mother-in-law on Monday (June 22) and later committed suicide by shooting himself.

Reportedly, Amit Agarwal aged 42 who is a son-in-law of Subhas and Lalita Dhandhania came to his in-law's flat at RK Samadhi Road in Kolkata around 5:30 PM on Monday and started arguing with them.

Amit's mother-in-law tried to quell his anger, whose relationship with her wife Shilpi had soured from the past 2 years and a divorce suit was also pending.

He then shot his mother-in-law during the argument.

His father-in-law survived as he somehow locked the room and sought help from the Phoolbagan Police Station.

Police rushed to the place and entered the flat where Amit was found dead in a pool of blood and a firearm was also recovered from the spot.

A suicide note was found where it was mentioned that he had killed his wife in Bengaluru before coming to Kolkata.

Kolkata Police immediately contacted the DCP of Whitefield in Bengaluru who hurried to the mentioned spot and found the dead body of Amit's wife.

Police is further investigating the matter.