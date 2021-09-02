More than 65 Kerala students test COVID-19 positive in Karnataka's Kolar college, says minister

New Delhi: Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Thursday (September 2) said that over 65 students who came from Kerala tested positive for COVID-19 in Kolar KGF College of Dental Sciences and Hospital.

Karnataka Health Minister added that the state government will take action against the management, ANI reported.

More than 65 students (from Kerala) have tested positive for COVID19 in a college in Kolar. We are taking action in this regard: Karnataka Health Minister Dr. K Sudhakar — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2021

As per IANS report, Sudhakar assured that students arriving from Kerala will not be troubled amid COVID-19 surge in the state. The Karnataka government earlier announced that people coming from Kerala will have to remain in institutional quarantine for a week even if they are vaccinated and carry a negative RT-PCR test report.

However, the state government is being pressured to relax these stringent norms, especially for the students coming from Kerala. "It has been felt that one week quarantine for them is difficult and keeping their future in mind, we have directed the concerned education institutions to quarantine them in hostel facilities available in the college campuses," Sudhakar was quoted as saying by IANS.

Sudhakar further stated that the government has directed officials to complete vaccination drive in villages neighbouring Kerala. “Yesterday, we administered almost 12 lakh doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in a single day. We have directed administrations of border districts to achieve 100% vaccination coverage in villages lying within 20km area of the state border with Kerala,” the BJP minister said.

The state Health Minister on Wednesday had said that COVID-19 has been brought “under control” to 700-800 cases per day from as high as 50,000 cases per day. Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 1,159 fresh COVID-19 cases and 21 fatalities on Wednesday, pushing the total caseload 29,50,604 and the death toll to 37,339.

While Kerala on Wednesday reported 32,803 fresh coronavirus cases and 173 deaths which pushed the total tally to 40,90,036 and the death toll to 20,961.

(With inputs from agencies)

