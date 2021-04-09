Night Corona Curfew in 7 Karnataka cities from April 10, Rs 250 to be paid as fine for no mask

NEW DELHI: In order to put a curb on the speed of coronavirus COVID-19, Karnataka has announced 'night corona curfew' between 10 pm to 5 am in seven district centres of the state along with Manipal, from April 10 to 20. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa made the announcement on Thursday (April 8), and said, "Night corona curfew between 10 pm to 5 am every day, from April 10 to 20, will be imposed. It will be applicable in district centres."

The seven districts where the night curfew has been ordered are: Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumakuru and Udupi-Manipal cities.

Speaking to reporters after a video conference chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Ministers of various states on the COVID situation, he said essential services will be allowed. "Vaccination drives will be conducted from April 11- Jyotiba Phule's birthday till April 14- Ambedkar's birthday," PTI quoted the Chief Minister as saying.

Appealing to people of the state, especially those from places where the curfew has been imposed for cooperation, the Chief Minister said "as corona is spreading, we have taken this measure to control it. We are not imposing any lockdown." People should not give room for such an action (lockdown) and should wear masks, maintain social distancing, and not gather at a place, he said. "We are trying to implement the suggestions given by the Prime Minister within this framework."

With public cooperation, the spread of virus can be contained, the chief minister said. "...That's the reason, without imposing night corona curfew in the state, we have selected some district centres... we want to see how effective it will be, if things don't come under control, we may have to extend it to the entire state," he said.

Responding to a question, the Chief Minister said the curfew was on a trial basis and people should support it.

Marriages, functions, meetings and events will have to happen within the limitations that have been fixed, he said, adding that Rs 250 fine is being imposed for not wearing the mask and it will be made more stringent.

Check out the guidelines below:

1. Night curfew will be imposed from 10 pm to 5 am. The restriction will remain effective from April 10-20.

2. Only those with health issues and their attendees will be allowed to travel.

3. Travel for essential services such as goods delivery and e-commerce will be allowed.

4. Employees of industries work in Night shift must reach to work before 10 pm.

5. Only medical services and emergency services will be allowed. Other economic activity will be restricted during the curfew.

6 Those who are travelling during curfew period from (railway station, bus stand or flight) must produce their tickets as proof of their travel.