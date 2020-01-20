हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mangalore airport

Suspicious bag creates bomb scare at Mangalore airport

Bomb detention squad was rushed to the spot which undertook a detailed check of the bag and later shifted it to a safer zone via Bomb disposal van. 

Suspicious bag creates bomb scare at Mangalore airport
Representational image

Mangalore: A suspicious-looking, unattended bag was found abandoned at the Mangalore airport on Monday which creating panic in the area. The bag was found kept in the rest area meant for the passengers near the ticket counter at Mangaluru airport.

Soon after receiving the information Mangalore police and airport security staff pressed into action and took the bag under custody. Bomb detention squad was rushed to the spot which undertook a detailed check of the bag and later shifted it to a safer zone via Bomb disposal van. 

Mangalore police DIG Anil Pandey confirmed that the suspicious object was having traces of Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and the place was immediately evacuated to ensure the safety of passengers. 

Live TV

Bomb squad undertook a detailed check of the bag. A wired device, suspected to be a bomb, was found inside the bag. Large number of police are deployed at various corners of the airport to keep a check and the city is put on high alert.

However, the flight operation remains unaffected and all the flights are running on time. 

Tags:
Mangalore airportsuspicious bagbomb scareManglore on high alert
Next
Story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi assures Central aid to Karnataka: BS Yediyurappa

Must Watch

PT4M20S

Kejriwal's big roadshow before filing nomination from New Delhi seat