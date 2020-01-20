Suspicious bag creates bomb scare at Mangalore airport

Mangalore: A suspicious-looking, unattended bag was found abandoned at the Mangalore airport on Monday which creating panic in the area. The bag was found kept in the rest area meant for the passengers near the ticket counter at Mangaluru airport.

Soon after receiving the information Mangalore police and airport security staff pressed into action and took the bag under custody. Bomb detention squad was rushed to the spot which undertook a detailed check of the bag and later shifted it to a safer zone via Bomb disposal van.

Mangalore police DIG Anil Pandey confirmed that the suspicious object was having traces of Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and the place was immediately evacuated to ensure the safety of passengers.

Bomb squad undertook a detailed check of the bag. A wired device, suspected to be a bomb, was found inside the bag. Large number of police are deployed at various corners of the airport to keep a check and the city is put on high alert.

However, the flight operation remains unaffected and all the flights are running on time.