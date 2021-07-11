हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Thawarchand Gehlot

Thawarchand Gehlot takes oath as Governor of Karnataka, know more

73-year-old Gehlot replaced Vajubhai R Vala, who held the post of Governor of Karnataka since 2014.

Thawarchand Gehlot takes oath as Governor of Karnataka, know more

Bengaluru: Former Union Minister Thawarchand Gehlot on Sunday (July 11) took oath as Governor of Karnataka at Raj Bhawan.

Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court, Justice Abhay Srinivas Oka, administered the oath of office and secrecy to Thawarchand Gehlot, becoming the 19th Governor of the state.

73-year-old Gehlot replaced Vajubhai R Vala, who held the post of Governor of Karnataka since 2014.

Former Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Gehlot was appointed the new Governor of Karnataka on July 6. He was among the 12 Union Ministers who had resigned from their posts of Council of Ministers ahead of the Union Cabinet expansion on July 7.

He was the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha since 2019.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Thawarchand GehlotGovernor of KarnatakaJustice Abhay Srinivas OkaGovernor Vajubhai Rudabhai ValaRajya Sabha
Next
Story

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar slaps man, draws flak from BJP

Must Watch

PT6M1S

Big conspiracy to blast trains in India - Sources