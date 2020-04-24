Two accused in Bengaluru's Padarayanapura violence test coronavirus positive, 121 others shifted from Ramanagara jail

Bengaluru: At least two persons of the 123 accused in Padarayanapura vandalism case, who were lodged in Ramanagara jail, have tested positive for the coronavirus COVID-19 case. Following the confirmation of COVID-19, the district administration immediately shifted the two accused to designate isolation facility at the Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru and others to a quarantine centre.

It is to be noted that Padarayanapura has been declared a red zone.

On April 19, a ruckus erupted in Padarayanapura over the shifting of 15 secondary contacts of coronavirus positive patients to a quarantine facility by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials. The locals, broke the barricade and attacked BBMP officials and shouted slogans against them. They also damaged the set up of BBMP and threw away the tables and chairs. Some local residents broke the barricade and removed police post from the area.

At least 59 people, including a woman, were arrested in Padarayanapura case. A total of 5 FIRs were registered in the case.

Sources told Zee News that some of the people agreed to move to the quarantine centre but there were few who resisted the move. Soon a crowd gathered and roughed up the officials and ASHA workers. They also broke the barricades set up to seal the area.

The small police force accompanying the BBMP officials and ASHA workers failed to control the situation and reinforcement was sent in. The attackers were dispersed after the more police personnel were called in. Bengaluru South Deputy Commissioner of Police had reached the spot after hearing the news and brought the situation under control.

Karnataka has registered a total of 384 COVID-19 cases so far, of which 14 people have succumbed to the infection, as per the Union Health Ministry.