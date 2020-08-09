Week after CM Yeddyurappa, Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu tests positive for COVID-19

BENGALURU: Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu on Sunday (August 9) tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19, barely a week after Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tested positive for the infection on August 2.

The Health Minister has been admitted to Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital. Also, he is the first government member to get admitted to a government hospital as all other MLAs had been admitted in private hospitals.

Taking to social media, Sriramulu announced that he was tested after he went down with flu-like symptoms. He added that he was hospitalised as he had been visiting the 30 districts of the state amid the spike in COVID-19 cases in the state.

He also requested all those who had come into contact with him recently to take precautionary measures and to get tested if they develop symptoms.

On August 2, CM Yediyurappa had tested positive for COVID-19. A day later, his daughter and six members of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) also tested positive for the infection.

Later on Tuesday, former CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah said that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and admitted himself to a hospital.