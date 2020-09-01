हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kerala

Air Intelligence Unit seizes 225.38 grams of gold in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram

The Air Intelligence Unit in Kerala`s Thiruvananthapuram seized 225.38 grams of gold on Monday, the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi said on Tuesday. 

Air Intelligence Unit seizes 225.38 grams of gold in Kerala&#039;s Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: The Air Intelligence Unit in Kerala`s Thiruvananthapuram seized 225.38 grams of gold on Monday, the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi said on Tuesday. 

As per the information, gold was concealed inside a trolley bag in the form of a foil. The gold is worth approximately Rs 11.11 lakhs in the market. 

"Air Intelligence Unit in Thiruvananthapuram seized 225.38 grams of gold in foil form valued at Rs 11.11 lakhs. The gold was concealed inside a trolley bag," it said.

Earlier on Thursday, the Customs Preventive Unit (CPU) in Palakkad seized over 3 kg of smuggled gold bars and ornaments worth Rs 1.70 crores and Rs 6 lakh in cash.

"3.644 Kg of smuggled gold bars/cut pieces/ornaments valued at Rs 1.70 crores and Rs 6 lakh of Indian currency by CPU in Palakkad," it said. 

Tags:
KeralaThiruvananthapuramGoldAir Intelligence Unit
Next
Story

Kerala Secretariat fire 'sabotage' to hide gold smuggling case files, want NIA probe: Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala

  • 36,21,245Confirmed
  • 64,469Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT14M38S

Secret of Sushant's death became complicated after 14 June?