Kerala lifts all Covid-19 curbs as new cases drop, face masks to continue

Thiruvananthapuram: After states like Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh, the government of Kerala on Thursday lifted all Covid-19 restrictions in view of a significant drop in new cases of coronavirus infections.

In an advisory, the Kerala government said that it has decided to lift all Covid-19 restrictions with immediate effect. However, its advisory on the use of face masks will continue to be in force amid the threat of a fourth coronavirus wave and emerging recombinant variants.

Kerala lifts all COVID19 restrictions; Advisory on the use of face mask to continue to be in force. pic.twitter.com/EsuqZqH07O — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2022

The decision to lift all curbs comes even as Kerala logged 291 new cases of coronavirus and 36 related deaths on Thursday, taking the total positives to 65,35,048 and the toll to 68,264.

Of the 36 deaths, one was reported today while one occurred in the last few days but was not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 34 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the Health Department said.

Currently, there are 2,398 active COVID-19 cases in Kerala, it said and added that the state has tested 15,531 samples in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 323 people recuperated from the disease on Thursday. Among the districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of cases with 73 followed by Thiruvananthapuram 52 and Kottayam 36.

Live TV