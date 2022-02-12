Kerala’s Sabarimala temple to reopen for devotees from today

SABARIMALA: Kerala's popular Sabarimala temple will reopen for devotees for the five-day pooja for the Malayalam month of Kumbham from Saturday. The revered Sabarimala temple is dedicated to Lord The Lord Ayyappa.

According to the temple trust, Melsanthi Paramewaran Nampoothiri will open the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) of the temple at 5.30 pm in the presence of Thantri Mahesh Mohanaru. No ritual will be performed at the temple on the day.

A total of 15,000 devotees will be allowed in for darshan via the virtual queue system during the five-day pooja.

Only those producing the Covid-19 negative certificate after RT-PCR test or those who had received two doses of vaccine will be permitted entry to the temple. The temple will be closed after the completion of the monthly pujas by February 17 night.

The temple will reopen in connection with the monthly pujas and Uthram festival on March 8. The festival flag will be hoisted on March 9 and the temple will be closed on March 19 after the Arat festival a day earlier.

Live TV