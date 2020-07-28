Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2020: Kerala Board declares SSLC revaluation results at keralapareekshabhavan.in

NEW DELHI: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan announced Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2020 on Tuesday (July 28, 2020). The reevaluation results were declared on the board's official website at keralapareekshabhavan.in. Students who had applied for the revaluation of their SSLC or Class 10 answer sheets can now check and download their results by visiting the board's website.

Kerala 10th Results 2020 were announced on June 30 in which overall 98.82 per cent students had successfully passed the exam. As per the official data released by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan, a total of 4,17,101 students had sat for the Kerala SSLC board exams this year.

Here's how to check Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2020 online

1: Visit official website at keralapareekshabhavan.in

2: On homepage, click on 'SSLC March 2020 Revaluation Results Published' link

3: Enter details like roll number or date of birth

4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

5: Download it and keep it for future referenceEWS18 »