Kozhikode Maoist case: NIA conducts searches at two locations in Kerala

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday conducted searches In Kerala's Kozhikode in the houses of suspects Vijith Vijayan and Abhilash, both associated with proscribed terrorist organization CPI (Maoist), in the Kozhikode Maoist case.

An investigation in the case has revealed that the duo was instrumental in recruiting the accused Allan Shuaib and Thwaha Fasal as members of the banned outfit.

The case was originally registered on November 1, 2019, against Shuaib, Fasal and CP Usman after possession of documents and propaganda material supporting the CPI (Maoist). After investigation, the NIA filed chargesheet against Shuaib, Fasal and absconding accused Usman in April.

During searches, several digital devices including eight mobile phones, seven SIM cards, two memory cards, a laptop, seven pen drives, a voice recorder, nine books and numerous documents supporting left-wing extremism have been seized. The suspects are being examined and further investigation in the case continues.

The trio had conducted secret meetings as well as committed certain unlawful activities for furthering the terrorist cause of CPI (Maoist) in Kerala.