Nagaland

Kohima DC proposes 1 week total lockdown in Kohima municipal area to contain COVID-19 spread: Reports

Nagaland July 9 reported 19 new Covid-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 644.

Kohima DC proposes 1 week total lockdown in Kohima municipal area to contain COVID-19 spread: Reports

New Delhi: The deputy commissioner (DC) Kohima has reportedly proposed a 7-day total lockdown for Kohima municipal area to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a proposal letter addressed to the, DC Kohima, Gregory Thejawalie, wrote a letter to the home commissioner proposing the lockdown.

He cited four reasons for proposing the extended lockdown that includes enhancing the ongoing active surveillance, early detection of suspected Covid-19 case, breaking the chain of transmission and preventing the spread of the Covid-19 virus to new areas.

Nagaland reported 19 new Covid-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 644, health minister S Pangnyu Phom said on Thursday (July 9).

News agency PTI said, in the state, Dimapur district has 213 Covid-19 cases followed by Peren (184), Kohima (125), Mon (72), Tuensang (35), Phek (9), Zunheboto (4) and Mokokchung (2) while other three districts Kiphire, Longleng and Wokha have not reported any any coronavirus case so far.

The Nagaland government on June 29 had extended the lockdown in the state till July 15.

The state cabinet after thorough deliberation and recommendations of the respective district taskforce on COVID-19, decided to maintain status quo on the current lockdown measures.

The state government through different notifications earlier had relaxed agricultural activities, movement of essential commodities, opening of religious places, or public and plying of local taxis and also rickshaws.

NagalandKohimalockdownCOVID-19
