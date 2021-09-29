हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bhabanipur Bypolls

A day ahead of Bhabanipur bypolls, Section 144 imposed in 200-metre radius of polling booths

The restrictions by Kolkata Police will be imposed till the conclusion of voting for the bypolls on September 30. 

A day ahead of Bhabanipur bypolls, Section 144 imposed in 200-metre radius of polling booths
File Photo (ANI)

Kolkata: On directions of the Election Commission, Kolkata Police imposed restrictions under Section 144 of CrPC in the 200-metre radius of polling stations in the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency from Tuesday evening.

The restrictions will be imposed till the conclusion of voting for the bypolls on September 30.

This came after a delegation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comprising Union Ministers Bhupender Yadav, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Anurag Thakur and BJP leader Om Pathak met the Election commission of India (ECI) over violence and issues related to West Bengal by-elections on Tuesday.

After meeting the officials of ECI, Yadav told the media persons that the delegation demanded action against the Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal government.

"We met EC and told them that polls and violence are synonyms to each other in West Bengal. It seems that Didi and her workers have more faith in violence than polls. Attacks on Dilip Ghosh showed that TMC and the West Bengal government consider violence to be a democracy. We demand action," Yadav said.

Live TV

The union minister informed that the EC had asked the state government to submit a report on the incident, where it had mentioned that eight people were arrested in the matter.

Earlier on Monday, Ghosh alleged that he was attacked and abused by TMC workers while campaigning for the Bhabanipur by-poll.He also alleged that one of the BJP workers who were accompanying him during campaigning was also beaten up.

The BJP leader had also demanded the suspension of the upcoming by-poll on the Bhabanipur constituency in West Bengal. The voting on the seat will take place on September 30. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bhabanipur BypollsKolkata policeWest Bengal by-elections
Next
Story

'Need not worry, situation under control': West Bengal health secy amid spurt in cases of fever

Must Watch

PT20M51S

DNA: What is the real reason behind Sidhu's resignation?