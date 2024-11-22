Koregaon Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2024 Live Winner and Loser Candidate Chandrakant Janu Kamble vs, Mahesh Sambhajiraje Shinde Total Votes Margin AIMIM Congress Shiv Sena NCP ECI Maharashtra Assembly election result

Koregaon Assembly Election Result 2024 Live: Koregaon Assembly seat is one of the 288 assembly seats in the Satara district of Maharashtra. Voting for the Koregaon seat was held on November 20. The Koregaon assembly seat has been an NCP stronghold since 2009 except in 2019 when the Shiv Sena bagged the seat. However, this time, the contest has turned interesting with the NCP going to the polls after a split in July last year.

There are a total of 17 candidates in the fray for the seat including several independents. Some of the key candidates are Chandrakant Janu Kamble of the Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi, Mahesh Sambhajiraje Shinde of Shiv Sena, Shashikant Jaywant Shinde of NCP-SP, and other independent candidates besides some candidates from smaller regional parties.

In the 2019 assembly elections, Mahesh Sambhajiraje Shinde of the Shiv Sena won the elections by defeating Shashikant Jaywantrao Shinde of the NCP by around 6,000 votes. In the 2014 assembly elections, Shinde Shashikant Jaywantrao contested the polls on the NCP ticket and bagged the seat by defeating Kanase Vijayrao Baburao of INC by around 47,000 votes.

The main contest in the Maharashtra assembly election is between the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi. The Mahayuti comprises BJP, NCP (Ajit Pawar), and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) whereas the Maha Vikas Aghadi comprises Congress, NCP -Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena-UBT and the Samajwadi Party.

The voting for the 288 legislative assembly seats of Maharashtra was held on November 20 and the counting of votes is taking place today.