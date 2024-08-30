4th Pillar of Health: Physical Activity

Physical activity is the fourth cornerstone of health. Throughout human evolution, we needed to walk to find food and occasionally run to catch prey or defend ourselves. Consequently, our bodies have evolved to rely on predominantly moderate physical activity, with sporadic bursts of intense exertion. In today's world, where food is abundant, these activities are no longer vital for survival, yet they remain essential for maintaining optimal bodily functions. A sedentary lifestyle ranks as the fifth leading risk factor for death and the sixth for disability, following dietary risks and smoking, which top the list.

While diet is the most significant factor in health, physical activity is crucial, coming right after diet, detoxification, and circadian rhythm. Most people recognize the importance of exercise. My aim in this blog is to highlight some basic, essential activities and exercises for maintaining good health.

Why Exercise?

Exercise not only benefits physical health but also positively impacts mental health, cognitive function, sleep quality, cancer prevention, diabetes management, cardiovascular disease (CVD), immune function, blood pressure, and lifespan. Below are some key benefits.

Cardiac Health

Exercise is most commonly associated with improving cardiac health. Research indicates that the more you walk, the lower your overall mortality rate. Walking for 90 minutes a day is more beneficial than walking for 60 minutes, which in turn is better than walking for 30 minutes. The speed at which you walk is also important for a cardiac workout. A pace of 100-130 steps per minute is recommended, though this varies with age. To achieve an effective cardiac workout, your body should reach about 85% of its maximum capacity for a portion of the day. You can calculate your maximum heart rate by subtracting your age from 220. For instance, a 60-year-old would have a maximum heart rate of 160, so the goal would be to reach 85% of that—136 beats per minute—for at least five minutes twice daily.

Lymphatic Health

The lymphatic system acts as the body's waste management system, collecting and removing waste throughout the body. Unfortunately, the role of walking in promoting lymphatic health is often overlooked. Unlike the cardiovascular system, the lymphatic system lacks a pump, so walking helps facilitate the flow of lymphatic fluid from the lymph nodes located near the underarms and upper leg joints. Both ascending and descending stairs are equally beneficial for this purpose.

Vertebrae Health

Certain areas of the body, such as the intervertebral discs (IVDs) that separate the vertebrae in the spine, lack blood vessels. These discs rely on a spongy process to obtain nutrients and eliminate waste—when compressed, they expel waste, and when decompressed, they absorb fresh nutrients from adjacent bones. This process is triggered with each step we take. Many articles that question the value of walking 10,000 steps a day miss this crucial point.

Other Benefits

Walking also offers numerous other benefits, including:

- Aiding in weight loss

- Reducing the risk of lifestyle diseases like diabetes, stroke, and varicose veins

- Increasing lung capacity

- Improving mood

- Boosting immunity

- Preventing disability in old age

- Enhancing digestion

How Much Exercise?

So, how much exercise is ideal? The 2018 Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans, published by the U.S. government, recommend 150-300 minutes of moderate aerobic activity per week, consistent with previous guidelines of at least 30 minutes per day. However, these guidelines often reflect a "realistic" approach rather than what science truly recommends.

A practical rule of thumb is to spend about 10% of your waking hours in movement—approximately 100 minutes a day or around 10,000 steps. Ideally, this should be spread out over the day, and tracking this with a Fitbit or Apple Watch can be helpful.

While some activities offer benefits on a continuum, setting a specific target can be motivating. Walking is one such activity. The more you walk daily, the better it is for your health. However, as with anything, extremes can be harmful, and the law of diminishing returns applies. Studies show that walking for an hour is better than walking for 30 minutes, and walking for 90 minutes is better than one hour, though research beyond that is limited. Separately, it has been shown that walking for five minutes each waking hour is a good target. Studies on various Blue Zones, where people live the longest and healthiest lives, indicate that the average daily step count in these areas exceeds 13,000. The figure of 10,000 steps serves as a useful guide.

Types of Activity

The goal should be to remain physically active throughout your waking hours. Various activities can help achieve this, including walking, jogging, running, stair climbing, cycling, swimming, stationary running, skipping rope, yoga asanas, pranayama, and more. Playing sports is another excellent way to stay active and mentally relaxed.

Vertebrae Movement

Besides walking, it’s important to move your vertebrae to work the muscles that support your back. Exercises for the back should include:

- Forward and backward bending

- Side bending to the left and right

- Twisting in both directions

- Compression and extension

Yoga is an excellent way to exercise these muscles.

Strength Training

Strength training is vital for muscle and bone health. Freehand exercises like pushups, sit-ups, pull-ups, and squats are effective, as is going to the gym if you have time. However, extreme exercises like HIIT should be done cautiously.

Yoga Asanas

Practicing yoga asanas is beneficial for flexibility, strength, and stimulating internal organs, as well as reducing visceral fat.

Pranayama

Pranayama can greatly improve and maintain health. The role of breathing in health recovery is gaining recognition in the Western world, as evidenced by the 2019 Nobel Prize in Physiology, which was awarded for research on how human cells respond to different oxygen levels.

10K Walk In Tight Spaces

In extreme weather conditions, reaching 10,000 steps a day can be challenging. However, you can still achieve this in tight spaces by walking in a figure-eight pattern, as shown in the diagram below.

In summary, physical activity is essential for maintaining overall health and well-being, acting as a vital pillar alongside diet, detoxification, and circadian rhythm. While modern conveniences have reduced our need for regular physical exertion, staying active remains crucial for optimal body function, mental clarity, and longevity. Whether through walking, strength training, yoga, or other forms of exercise, incorporating movement into your daily routine can significantly improve your cardiac, lymphatic, and vertebrae health, and more. By making a conscious effort to stay active, you can enhance your quality of life, prevent chronic diseases, and ensure a healthier future. Remember, even small, consistent actions can lead to significant long-term benefits.