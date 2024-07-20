Advertisement
6 days, 11 hours, 52 minutes: Egyptian Man Visits 7 Wonders In Record Time, Makes It To Guinness Book

An Egyptian man embarked on his quest to visit all seven wonders, beginning at the Great Wall of China, continuing to India's Taj Mahal, and concluding his journey at Mexico's Chichén Itzá.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: Jul 20, 2024, 11:01 AM IST|Source: Bureau
(Photo credit: instagram/ @guinnessworldrecords)

An Egyptian man, Magdy Eissa, achieved a new Guinness World Record by visiting all seven wonders of the world in an astonishing time of 6 days, 11 hours, and 52 minutes. This surpasses the previous record held by Jamie McDonald from England by 4.5 hours.

He began his expedition to the seven wonders with a visit to the Great Wall of China, followed by India's Taj Mahal, the rose-red city of Petra in Jordan, Rome's Colosseum, Christ the Redeemer in Brazil, the ancient city of Machu Picchu in Peru, and concluded his journey at Chichén Itzá in Mexico.

“Fastest time to visit the New Seven Wonders of the World is 6 days 11 hrs 52 min by Magdy Eissa,” wrote Guinness World Records while sharing a video on Instagram by Eissa.

 

