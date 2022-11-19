5 Beautiful and unique hand jewellery to enhance your bridal outfit
Every bride wants to look unique and ectra special for her D-day and there is no better way to flaunt their distinct taste than by donning quirky whimsical jewellery sets. Here we have a few hand jewellery pieces that can certainly add the extra sass to your wedding day.
Trending Photos
Shaadi Season: Weddings bring out the best of tradtional Indian clothing and jewellery sets out from those dusty packaging and from your mom's old trunks. With the shaadi season, chances are either you are a would be bride or someone you know is getting married. Coordinating your outfit with the perfect jewellery is certainly a task and there is no escaping that dare, but it does not have to this difficult because we are here with a solution, a quirky and unique one!
All you bride-to be's and their sisters and besties, you have your outfits set but want to look extra special for your wedding video for the socials. Here are 5 hand jewellery pieces that will look fabulous with your dress.
1. Shell-wise
2. Delicate-so-sweet
3. Quirky feather-like
4. Oh so Royal!
5. Unconventionally bridal
Live Tv
More Stories