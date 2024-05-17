5 Hacks To Get Rid Of Pigmentation From Lips And Knuckles

In today's era marked by widespread pollution and unhealthy lifestyle habits, prioritizing skincare has become more crucial than ever. Residing in a nation with significant pollution levels can severely impact our skin, leaving it lackluster, marked with pigmentation, and in need of effective care. Whether it's the consumption of junk food, smoking, or grappling with underlying health issues like Vitamin B12 and iron deficiencies, PCOS, insulin resistance, or genetic predispositions, our skin often reflects the consequences in the form of pigmentation on our lips and knuckles.

Moreover, individuals working in various industries face occupational hazards, especially those involving exposure to chemicals. From manufacturing to healthcare and cleaning sectors, contact with acids and alkalis can result in skin irritation, chemical burns, and subsequent pigmentation. Sun exposure further compounds pigmentation issues, especially when combined with chemical exposure, particularly affecting areas like the knuckles.

As a dermatologist, Dr Deepali Bhardwaj frequently encounters patients concerned about pigmentation on their lips. It's imperative to emphasize the significance of prevention. Therefore, she is there to offer some effective strategies and natural remedies to revitalize and rejuvenate your skin, even amidst challenging environmental conditions. So, settle in, relax, and let's explore the realm of skincare together shared by Dr Deepali Bhardwaj, Leading Dermatologist, Anti Ageing & Anti Allergy Specialist, and consultant Max Hospital Saket.

Hack 1: The magic of some good old glycerine

Caring for the delicate skin of your knuckles requires special attention, and one effective method involves tapping into the age-old benefits of glycerine. A simple concoction of glycerine and crushed camphor, when mixed well, can create a potent elixir capable of significantly reducing pigmentation. Apply this blend onto your knuckles twice daily, morning and evening, to experience its transformative effects. Glycerine works to soothe and nourish the skin, while camphor aids in diminishing the appearance of pigmentation, providing your knuckles with the tender care they deserve. This natural remedy offers a gentle yet powerful solution for achieving smoother, more even-toned knuckles, restoring their vitality and radiance.

Hack 2: Use Mulberry and Vitamin C infused products:

A highly effective approach to addressing pigmentation on the lips and knuckles is to integrate beauty products infused with Mulberry extracts or Vitamin C into your skincare regimen. These potent ingredients boast skin-lightening properties that can brighten and rejuvenate the skin, imparting a more radiant and youthful appearance. Therefore, incorporating creams or serums enriched with these beneficial elements can yield remarkable results in diminishing unsightly pigmentation in these sensitive areas. Investing in such products is a worthwhile step toward achieving a smoother, more even complexion, making them an essential addition to your skincare routine.

Hack 3: Using a sunscreen

Sun exposure isn't just a concern for the skin; it can also lead to pigmentation on the lips and knuckles. While applying sunscreen to exposed skin areas is essential, protecting the lips poses a unique challenge.

One effective approach is to incorporate antioxidant-rich foods into your diet, particularly those with vibrant colors like red, yellow, green, and purple. These foods help combat free radicals that contribute to skin cell damage and pigmentation. Additionally, opt for lip balms or lipsticks with SPF protection to provide an extra layer of defense against the sun's harmful UV rays. This proactive strategy ensures your lips remain safeguarded and healthy, even in the face of prolonged sun exposure.

Hack 4: Hydration along with a rich diet

Achieving healthy, radiant skin free from pigmentation requires nourishing your body from the inside out. Incorporating a diverse array of fruits, pulses, yogurt, low-fat milk, cheese, plant-based milk, and nuts into your diet ensures you receive essential vitamins and minerals, such as Vitamin B12 and iron, vital for skin health. For non-vegetarians, adding fish, eggs, and meat provides an extra nutrient boost.

However, merely consuming these nutrients isn't sufficient; adequate hydration is also crucial for distributing them throughout your body and reducing pigmentation. Increasing Vitamin C intake through citrus fruits, berries, and leafy greens can further diminish pigmentation and enhance overall skin appearance.

Many resort to bleaching pigmented knuckles at beauty parlors without addressing the underlying cause – often a deficiency in Vitamin B12. Fortunately, a simple solution lies in incorporating apples into your daily diet. Not only do they keep the doctor away, but they also help keep pigmentation at bay. By adopting these dietary habits, you nourish your skin from within, promoting a healthier, more vibrant complexion.

Hack 5: Cleaning the pigmentation using a brush

While manual toothbrushes are typically associated with dental care, they can also be invaluable for exfoliating the lips. Utilizing the backside of the bristles, you can effectively slough off dead skin cells, unveiling smoother, softer lips. For an enhanced exfoliation experience, I recommend creating a scrub by blending castor oil and salt in a bowl. Apply this scrub to your lips, then gently massage the area using the toothbrush to lift away pigmentation. The outcome? A revitalized, more youthful-looking pout, instilling confidence and radiance.

If you are looking for targeted treatments:

If you're seeking targeted treatments for pigmented lips, it's important to understand that factors like smoking and genetics can contribute to darker pigmentation. While it's unjust to judge individuals solely based on the appearance of their lips, there are effective solutions available.

One such treatment is the Q-switched laser 532nm, which can be highly effective, especially when combined with a dermal/epidermal chemical peel tailored to the depth of pigmentation. It's crucial to undergo these treatments under the supervision of a trained dermatologist in a clinical setting.

Additionally, glutathione or tranexamic acid injections directly on the lips and knuckles can also prove effective in reducing pigmentation.

Dealing with pigmentation can be frustrating, but there are solutions. Protecting your lips from sun exposure, quitting smoking, utilizing lip brightening treatments, and seeking professional advice can significantly reduce pigmentation and help achieve brighter, more even lips. Always consult with a dermatologist to determine the best treatment plan tailored to your specific needs.



