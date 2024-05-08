From Upcycling To Dyeing Techniques: 5 Tips On Choosing Eco-friendly Clothes For Kids

Dressing consciously and responsibly are two very important aspects of shaping a more sustainable tomorrow with fierce and powerful decisions that can merge style and techniques. It is essential to dress responsibly and make choices that are kinder to the planet. The summer season makes it very uncomfortable for kids and buying new clothes can never be an option so maybe while saving money you can also save the planet.

According to a report by the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE, 2018), fashion production accounts for 10% of global carbon emissions and contributes to water pollution.

Nishant Kumar, CEO, EarthyTweens says, "Parents of eco-conscious age are very particular about choosing clothing options. They prefer to choose reliable, durable, and skin-friendly clothes, making them comfortable for kids. As parents, we can guide our children towards sustainable clothing by making them aware of clothes made from fabrics like cotton, which prevent discomfort, or organically produced clothes that retain the authenticity of the fabric. Another step involved is upcycling clothes and embracing sustainable living as a lifestyle choice."

5 Creative Ways to Upcycle Old Clothes

- Transforming worn-out clothes into something new and exciting empowers us to breathe new life into forgotten pieces. There are endless options, from turning a pair of adult jeans into stylish shorts for our little ones to crafting colourful patches from fabric scraps.

- Parents can gather old fabric scraps in various colours and patterns and cut them into fun shapes like hearts, stars, or animals.

- Then, using fabric glue or a sewing machine, attach the patches to plain t-shirts, jeans, or jackets to add a pop of colour and personality.

- Natural dyeing techniques include placing leaves, flowers, or stencils on the fabric, letting sunlight create distinct designs and yielding nature-inspired patterns.

- This offers a sustainable, safe solution for adding vibrant colour to old garments and further extending the lifespan of each garment.