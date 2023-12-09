Hair Care: Streamlining Your Grooming Routine For Busy Lifestyle

In our fast-paced lives, maintaining stylish and healthy hair may seem daunting, but with strategic adjustments, even the busiest individuals can streamline their grooming routine. From daily routines to strategic lifestyle choices, cultivating healthy hair extends beyond mere aesthetics – it reflects overall well-being.

Dr Pranil More, Director (Fusion Aesthetic Clinic), M.D. Physician (UKR), F.A.M. and Hair Transplant Surgeon shares a guide to effortless hair care for healthy shiny hair.

1. Nutrition: Fuel for Healthy Hair

Maintain a balanced diet rich in proteins, biotin, and iron to support hair health. Proteins, like keratin, form the backbone of your hair, while biotin and iron play crucial roles in promoting growth and ensuring proper oxygen flow to hair follicles. Include eggs, fish, milk, spinach, and whole grains in your diet.

2. Gentle Shampoo Choices

Prioritize the health of your hair and scalp by opting for a gentle shampoo and conditioner. Choose products free from harsh chemicals, parabens and sulfates to minimize the risk of damage and promote overall hair well-being.

3. Regular Washing Routine

Ensure your scalp and hair stay free of dirt and excess oil by washing regularly. The frequency depends on your hair type, with many finding success in washing every alternate day and in some cases everyday for a person leading a very active lifestyle.

4. Natural Drying Methods

Say no to excessive heat from blow dryers to prevent potential damage. Air-drying is the simplest and healthiest way to maintain your hair’s strength and prevent issues with the scalp.

5. Handle with Care: Combing Tips

Avoid combing wet hair to prevent breakage. Let your hair dry naturally and gently detangle using your fingers or a wide-toothed comb.

6. Night time Hair Care and Myths

Protect your hair while you sleep by using a silk or satin pillowcase to reduce friction and prevent breakage. Consider overnight treatments or leave-in conditioners to work their magic on your hair while you rest, saving you styling time in the morning. But do not oil your hair to leave it overnight which can sometimes lead to fungal infections in the scalp resulting in dandruff when the roots are left with oil.

7. Stay Hydrated

Keep yourself hydrated, as it directly impacts your hair’s health. Drinking enough water contributes to overall hair health, potentially reducing the need for intensive external treatments.

8. Advanced Treatments for Boosted Hair Care

Effortless hair care receives a boost with advanced treatments such as Biotin PRP and GFC (Growth Factor Concentrate). Biotin, a B-vitamin, promotes hair health and growth, while GFC treatment stimulates hair follicles, encouraging stronger and thicker strands. Including these advanced therapies in your routine enhances the overall vitality of your hair, making it easier to achieve and maintain luscious locks effortlessly.

Incorporating these simple and time-efficient tips into your grooming routine ensures that your hair remains healthy and stylish without demanding too much of your precious time. Hence simplifying your hair care is about finding a balance that allows your hair to be a source of self expression and confidence.