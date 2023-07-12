Healthy Hair: Tips To Achieve And Maintain Those Enviable Locks

Everyone wants to have luscious, healthy hair. Hair, in fact, is often directly proportional to one's confidence and almost everyone wants to have beautiful and healthy hair, whatever be their preferred length. In the present world, a fast-paced life means people often have poor lifestyle habits and a lot of stress that can directly impact hair health. Air pollution also leads to hair fall and other issues. But experts point out that using cosmetics is not enough and for good hair, a holistic approach is needed. Dr Saru Singh, an Aesthetic Physician specializing in hair health, shares her insights and practical tips on how to achieve and maintain healthy hair.

How To Get Healthy Hair And Tips To Maintain Your Mane

Dr Saru Singh speaks about the different ways in which you can maintain healthy, shiny hair.



cre Trending Stories



1. Nourish From Within

Beautiful hair starts with a healthy body. The importance of a balanced diet rich in vitamins, minerals, and essential fatty acids can't be emphasised enough. "Incorporate foods like salmon, eggs, avocados, spinach, and nuts into your meals as they provide essential nutrients that promote hair growth and strength. Additionally, stay hydrated by drinking an adequate amount of water daily," says Dr Saru Singh.

2. Gentle Cleansing and Conditioning

When it comes to hair care products, Dr Saru Singh advises choosing those specifically formulated for your hair type. Use a mild shampoo and conditioner that cleanse without stripping the hair of its natural oils. Massage the scalp gently during shampooing to stimulate blood circulation and promote healthy hair growth.

3. Avoid Heat Damage

Excessive heat styling can lead to brittle and damaged hair. "Minimise the use of hot tools such as straighteners, curling irons, and blow dryers. When necessary, apply a heat protectant spray before styling and use the lowest heat setting possible. Embrace natural hairstyles and give your hair a break from heat regularly," says Dr Singh.

4. Protect Your Hair From UV Rays

Just like our skin, our hair can also suffer from sun damage. Dr. Saru Singh advises wearing a hat or using a UV-protective hair spray or serum when exposed to the sun for prolonged periods. This helps prevent hair colour fading and keeps the strands from becoming dry and brittle.

5. Be Gentle With Wet Hair

Wet hair is more susceptible to damage, so handle it with care. Dr Saru Singh recommends using a wide-toothed comb or a detangling brush to gently remove tangles, starting from the ends and working your way up. Avoid vigorous towel-drying, as it can cause breakage and frizz. Instead, use a soft, microfiber towel or an old t-shirt to gently blot excess moisture.

6. Get Regular Trims

Regular trims are essential to maintain healthy hair. "Schedule a trim every 6-8 weeks to remove split ends and prevent them from traveling up the hair shaft. This practice helps maintain hair length while promoting overall hair health," says Dr Singh.

7. Reduce Stress

Stress can contribute to hair loss and other hair-related issues. Dr Singh emphasises the importance of managing stress through relaxation techniques, exercise, and self-care. Incorporating activities like meditation, yoga, or regular exercise can help maintain a healthy mind and body, positively impacting hair health.

"Achieving and maintaining healthy hair requires a holistic approach that encompasses proper nutrition, gentle hair care practices, and overall well-being. Embrace these tips and make them a part of their daily hair care routine. By following a holistic hair care routine regularly, you can unlock the secrets to healthy, beautiful hair that radiates confidence and boosts your overall self-esteem," says Dr Saru Singh.