Kundan Jewellery To Pearls: Traditional To Modern Jewellery Trends For Brides

Bridal adornments have long twinkled in the spotlight of matrimony, with Indian heritage offering a treasure trove of choices, each with its own tale. North India's luminous kundan jewellery and Punjab's vibrant Meenakari pieces are steeped in tradition, while the contemporary bride's fascination with moissanite speaks to modern tastes.

With such a vast and diverse world to explore, Ms Aditi Khandelwal, Co-Owner – Kicky & Perky shares a sneak peek into bridal jewellery trends that are making a comeback and new trends that are changing the bridal fashion game!

Sublime Symbols of Bridal Jewellery

Kundan jewellery – unique craftsmanship:

Did you know kundan means pure gold? Kundan is made of gold beaten into a foil stuffed between gemstones. Bold, beautiful and intricate, kundan jewellery has big gemstones set into attractive patterns adorned with gold.

With its rich legacy of more than 2,500 years, kundan is one of India’s oldest jewellery forms, going back to the Rajput and Mughal eras. Under Mughal patronage, it was adopted by royal families across the country. Thanks to the unique craftsmanship and enticing beauty, both brides and bridesmaids are its latest fans, especially with novel options such as gold-plated silver kundan jewellery.

Also read: Is Sex In Space A Possibility In Future? Experts Weigh In

Meenakari jewellery – the ceremonial favourite:

Originating in Persia (modern-day Iran), Meenakari (or Minakari) comes from the Persian word ‘Mina’, signifying enamel. Meenakari was introduced in India by the Mughal invaders. Later, Raja Man Singh of Mewar is supposed to have popularised this form. Seen as a sign of wealth and prestige, Meenakari was favoured for its vivid hues and elaborate designs. Its artisanship and beauty have led to Meenakari jewellery being flaunted frequently during weddings, festivals and other ceremonial occasions.

Sterling silver jewellery -the shining star:

Everything that dazzles isn’t gold - silver has an equally strong sparkle. Naturally, brides are now selecting sterling silver jewellery options over gold for their bridal ensemble for multiple reasons. For instance, it is lightweight, gives an ethnic feel and provides flexibility of use (with gold plating, silver can look like gold). The durability of sterling silver ensures long-lasting wear, resisting tarnishing when stored appropriately in airtight containers. In the quest for enduring style and individuality, brides are increasingly opting for the understated shimmer and versatility of sterling silver, making it a practical and beloved choice!

Pearl jewellery – symbolising purity:

Generally, pearl jewellery is turned into various necklaces in combination with gold and diamonds to give a regal bridal appearance. Effortlessly paired with varied outfits, pearl necklaces, bracelets, earrings and rings add a dash of sophistication to every look. Once preferred at traditional marriages, pearls are now making a comeback in 21st-century weddings with a modern twist, such as creative pearl placements and baroque pearls. Crafted in diverse shapes, sizes and colours, pearls are perfect for providing numerous options as per preferences. Whether classic white or coloured pearls, each piece can be crafted to resonate with different wearers.

Other Trending Bridal Jewellery

Kaleeras:

Breaking away from the earlier restricted option of golden kaleeras, bridal kaleeras are now available with varied creative and innovative alternatives such as tassels, pom-poms and more, making bold style statements.

Chokers:

While modern brides stand out with their distinct silhouettes, adding a novel choker design elevates the bridal attire to another level. From floral, kundan, emerald and polki, choker necklaces can make brides dazzle everyone with their presence during the wedding and associated ceremonies.

Naths:

For generations, nose rings or naths have enjoyed a special position in the hearts of brides. A perfect vintage nath can make you feel like a true Maharani during your wedding festivities. Naths come in a wide variety of options to suit every bride and her trousseau.

Gemstones:

Jewellery studded with precious and semi-precious gemstones are adding a dash of colour to bridal attire. Ranging from red rubies to royal blue sapphires and coloured diamonds to dazzling emeralds, gemstones can transform your bridal attire with their elegance and opulence.

Vintage:

Antique or vintage bridal jewellery is also attracting increasing interest among some brides due to its timeless charm. One type is antique temple jewellery, particularly popular in South India. Inspired by temple deities, sculptures and religious motifs, temple jewellery includes pendants and necklaces designed as goddesses or holy animals. In ancient times, temple jewellery was studded with various precious and semi-precious stones.

Gold-plated silver temple jewellery is another option for brides seeking to recreate the vintage look without burning a hole in their pockets. Brides can use vintage pieces to create a sense of timelessness and nostalgia that is missing in modern jewellery.

Moissanite - A Sustainable Alternative

In the grand tapestry of matrimonial splendour, where tradition and innovation elegantly intertwine, moissanite emerges as a beacon of luxury, poised to redefine bridal elegance. This exquisite gemstone, a testament to the harmonious marriage of sustainability and opulence, stands as a symbol of change in the bridal jewelry sphere. Moissanite, mirroring the resplendent allure of diamonds, yet born from a commitment to ethical and environmental consciousness, offers a new narrative in luxury - one that speaks to the discerning bride of today. It embodies an exquisite fusion of timeless charm and modern responsibility, marking its place in the realm of bridal adornments not just as an alternative, but as a coveted jewel of change, heralding a new era in luxury bridal wear.

Thus, with the wedding season on the horizon, these options have become leading favourites among brides and their bridesmaids. However, one thing is most important - remember to choose the jewellery that best reflects your style and individuality to make any upcoming wedding one for the books!