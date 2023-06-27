Oil Control Face Mask To Acne Fighting Treatment: 10 Reasons Why You Should Add Besan To Your Skincare Routine

For centuries, besan has been treasured as a beauty staple in traditional Indian skincare routines. Derived from ground chickpeas, this yellowish flour is a powerhouse of essential nutrients, antioxidants, and enzymes that offer remarkable benefits for the skin. From brightening complexion to fighting off acne, besan has become a go-to ingredient for those seeking natural and effective skincare solutions.

Packed with vitamins, minerals, and proteins, besan works wonders in nourishing the skin from within. Its properties gently remove dead skin cells, unclog pores, and improve overall skin texture, revealing a youthful and radiant glow.

Besan acts as a natural cleanser, eliminating impurities and pollutants that accumulate on the skin's surface throughout the day. Besan controls excess oil production, reduces inflammation, and combats acne-causing bacteria, making way for clearer and healthier skin.

Here Are 10 Reasons Why You Should Incorporate Besan Into Your Skincare Routine:

Cleansing Face Mask

Mix besan with water or rose water to form a paste. Apply it to your face and gently massage in circular motions. Rinse off with water to cleanse your skin and remove dirt and impurities.

Exfoliating Scrub

Combine besan with a tablespoon of yogurt and a pinch of turmeric. Use this mixture as a scrub to gently exfoliate your skin, removing dead skin cells and revealing a brighter complexion.

Skin Lightening Face Pack

Mix besan with lemon juice and a teaspoon of honey. Apply the paste on your face and leave it on for 15-20 minutes before rinsing off. This pack can help lighten dark spots and improve skin tone.

Oil Control Face Mask

Create a paste by mixing besan with aloe vera gel and a few drops of rose water. Apply it to your face and leave it on until it dries. This mask can help control excess oil production and reduce shine.

Acne-Fighting Treatment

Make a paste of besan, neem powder, and a little water. Apply it to your face and let it sit for 15-20 minutes before washing off. This combination can help fight acne-causing bacteria and reduce inflammation.

Skin Brightening Face Pack

Mix besan with mashed papaya and a teaspoon of honey. Apply the mixture to your face and leave it on for 20 minutes before rinsing off. This pack can help brighten dull skin and add a natural glow.

Tan Removal Pack

Combine besan with cucumber juice and a pinch of turmeric. Apply the pack on tanned areas and leave it on for 20 minutes before washing off. This pack can help reduce tan and even out your skin tone.

Moisturizing Face Mask

Mix besan with milk cream or yogurt and a teaspoon of honey. Apply the paste to your face and let it sit for 15-20 minutes before rinsing off. This mask can hydrate and nourish your skin, leaving it soft and supple.

Underarm Whitening Scrub

Create a paste by mixing besan with lemon juice and a pinch of baking soda. Gently scrub your underarms with this mixture for a few minutes and rinse off. It can help lighten dark underarms and remove dead skin cells.

Body Ubtan

Mix besan with turmeric powder, sandalwood powder, and raw milk to form a thick paste. Apply it to your body, leave it on for 15-20 minutes, and then rinse off. This traditional ubtan can help cleanse, exfoliate, and rejuvenate your skin.

Remember to do a patch test before applying any new ingredient to your skin, especially if you have sensitive skin or known allergies.