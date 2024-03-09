NewsBeauty/Fashion
MISS WORLD

Panel Of Judges At The 71st Miss World Finale

The event is set to captivate audiences worldwide and will be held at the prestigious Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on March 9th. With an unparalleled lineup of judges, hosts, and performers, this edition promises to be a celebration of beauty, talent, and global unity like never before.

|Last Updated: Mar 09, 2024, 01:39 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Panel Of Judges At The 71st Miss World Finale Panel Of Judges At The 71st Miss World Finale (Image credit: instagram/missworld)

The 9th of March will see a new Miss World, and there's a star-studded lineup of judges who will choose the winning contestant. At the 71st Miss World Grand Finale, the esteemed 12-member panel includes names from the film fraternity and entertainment business. Namely Indian film producer Sajid Nadiadwala, Cricketer Harbhajan, Journalist Rajat Sharma, Actress and Social Worker Amruta Fadnavis, MD of Bennett, Coleman & Co. Limited Vineet Jain, Chairman and CEO of the Miss World Organization Julia Morley CBE, Strategic Partner & Host - Miss World India Jamil Saidi, actresses Kriti Sanon, and Pooja Hegde and three former Miss Worlds.

The Miss World Organisation has unveiled the distinguished panel of judges, who will play a pivotal role in selecting the next global ambassador of beauty and grace.

Adding to the grandeur of the event, former Miss World Megan Young and renowned filmmaker Karan Johar will grace the stage as hosts. The spectacle will further be elevated with sensational performances by acclaimed artists Shaan, Neha Kakkar, and Tony Kakkar.

This year's finale holds special significance as it marks the return of Miss World to India after a hiatus of 28 years, symbolizing a historic moment in the pageant's illustrious legacy.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When will Indians stranded in Russia return home?
DNA Video
DNA: AIIMS's scary report on children watching mobile phones
DNA Video
DNA: Important information for those giving mobile phones to children
DNA Video
DNA: Why is world in fear of zombie virus?
DNA Video
DNA: Did PM Modi bring 'misguided' Kashmir back on track?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is 'Jatayu' who is raising China's worries in sea?
DNA Video
DNA: What is purpose of madrasas on India Nepal border?
DNA Video
DNA: How much does it cost to educate a child in India?
DNA Video
DNA: How To Identify Fake Medicines?
DNA Video
A Raja Controversy: DNA test of anti-Hindu statements of DMK leader A Raja