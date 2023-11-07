Radiant Skin On-The-Go: 5 Step Skincare Routine To Keep Your Skin Glowing This Festive Season

As the festive season approaches, many of us embark on exciting travel journeys and take part in celebratory gatherings. However, these experiences can take a toll on our skin. The combination of travel, fluctuating weather conditions, and indulging in festive treats can leave your skin looking fatigued and lackluster.

To counter these effects, it's vital to establish a skincare routine that places your skin's well-being at the forefront. In an interview with ZeeNews English, Mihir Gadani, Co-Founder, OZiva shares a simple and straightforward festive skincare routine for everyone to follow.

Essential Skincare Routine for Travelling During Festive Season

1. Gentle Facial Cleansers for On-the-Go

When you're on the move, don't neglect your skin! Select a gentle, travel-friendly cleanser that matches your skin type. Look for ingredients such as Niacinamide, Holy Basil, Aloe Vera, and Moringa to combat acne, reduce inflammation, and maintain a youthful, radiant complexion during your festive adventures.

Additionally, opt for clean, cruelty-free, plant-based, and vegan products that are devoid of harmful components like mineral oil, parabens, and sulfates. Choosing such products not only benefits your skin but also supports the environment.

2. Nourishing Moisturization

Traveling can deplete your skin's hydration levels, so it's crucial to keep your skin well-moisturized and content. Choose a non-greasy moisturizer that suits your skin type to prevent dryness, irritation, and signs of aging. Seek out clinically-proven, clean, and plant-based options with ingredients like Kakadu Plum Extract, Acerola Cherry, and Rosehip to bestow your skin with a natural, radiant glow and anti-aging advantages. A reliable moisturizer is your ally in maintaining soft and luminous skin.

3. Balanced Nutritional Choices

Maintaining a balanced diet while traveling is of utmost importance. Embrace local, fresh food options and stash some healthy snacks to curb those unexpected cravings. Stay hydrated by carrying a reusable water bottle and try to minimize your consumption of sugary and processed foods. Prioritize fruits, vegetables, and whole grains to eat mindfully, enrich your trip experience, and take care of your health.

4. Plant-Based Wellness

During your travels, consider adopting a holistic approach to your well-being by integrating clean, plant-based supplements into your diet. Seek out wholefood multivitamin supplements (Vitamin C, Zinc, Vitamin E, Vitamin A, etc.) enriched with Ayurvedic herbs like Amla and Manjistha.

You can also explore certified-clean protein supplements containing essential multivitamins, minerals, and Ayurvedic herbal extracts. These supplements bolster overall well-being, enhance digestive health, support metabolism, and sustain your energy levels—all contributing to radiant skin.

5. Sun Protection

Don't overlook the importance of protecting your skin while you're out and about. Apply sunscreen with a high SPF to shield your skin from the sun's harmful rays, effectively preventing premature aging and reducing the risk of skin cancer. Be sure to reapply at regular intervals throughout the day, and consider using a lip balm with SPF to safeguard your lips.