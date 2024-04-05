As the weather changes, we change our skincare regime as per it. During summers, our primary focus is on sunscreens and hydration of the skin and as the winter starts our focus shifts to the moisturisers. With the change in season, our skin reacts differently. In the same way, our scalp and hair also react differently with every change in a season.

Just like the skincare regime, our hair care routine needs to be changed as per the changing seasons. Some of us don't pay heed to changing hair care routines with the change in seasons, whereas those who want to change it don't get the correct methods to change. Change of seasons can make the hair and scalp dry, sweaty, and itchy and can lead to dandruff and hair fall. Let's find out which haircare tips we need to change with an expert guide from Blossom Kochhar, Chairperson of Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies.

Diet Full Of Nutrition: Having a diet full of all the nutrients can help the scalp and hair. Change in season also changes our diet, which can be another factor that can damage hair. Improve the diet as the season changes. Add seasonal fruits and vegetables to the diet, monitor the protein intake and stay hydrated. A nutritious diet not only helps hair health but can also prove to be an immense privilege for overall health and well-being.

Oil Care In Every Season: Apply oil to the scalp and hair in every season. It is the one factor that should not be changed or stopped in any season. Apply oil from the roots to the ends at least once or twice a week. Massaging the scalp with oil increases blood circulation, which brings sufficient nutrients to it and makes the scalp nourished and healthy. The oil we use for hair should always be the same.

Keep Hair And Scalp Clean And Healthy: Change in season can make the scalp or hair either dry, oily or both. During a season comprising hot and humid weather, the scalp becomes oily because of excessive sebum secretion and sweating. The hair gets dry due to sun exposure and heat. Whereas seasons containing dry and cold weather, make both scalp and hair dry. So, whenever there is a change in the season, keep the scalp and hair clean and moisturised. Use shampoo and conditioner at least thrice a week. Both should be mild and made with natural ingredients.

Time To Time Hair Trimming: Hair trimming improves the hair's health and texture by removing split-ends, and breakage and makes the hair look heavier and healthier. Every 3 to 4 months, hair trimming is suggested, but it depends on the growth and condition of the hair.

Stop Heat Treatment To Hair: Avoid using heat hair tools as much as possible, especially during the changing season. It is the time when hair is the most sensitive. Heat can affect the hair and its strength adversely. It can make the hair brittle, and dry and can lead to severe hair fall. Also, use warm water to rinse hair. Normal-temperature water and lukewarm water during winter should be used to rinse hair.