Skincare 101: 5 Effective DIY de-tan packs for the best winter glow

Daily skincare: Winter is upon us but you still have that sun tan from all the summer jam. Face packs for tanned skin may help lighten the skin and reduce tan if your skin is excessively tanned. Fortunately, we've already done the homework for you by searching far and wide for the top-kept homemade sun tan removal secrets.

First and foremost, don't forget to bring some much-needed sunscreen, no matter the season. Apply generous amounts of sunscreen to your skin to stop the harmful UV rays from penetrating it. In fact, it is suggested to reapply at least once every hour. It's better to be safe than sorry, right?

This article lists the 5 best natural remedies for tanned skin to achieve that winter glow.

1. Tomato, yoghurt and gram flour

Tomatoes are an excellent source of vitamin C and antioxidants that naturally brighten skin and shield the skin from photodamage and sunburn. Besan (gram flour) helps to lighten the skin's tone and reduce tan. Lactic acid and other alpha hydroxy acids are found in yoghurt, and aid to hydrate and exfoliate the skin, leaving it silky and radiant.

STEP 1- Mix all the ingredients to form a smooth paste.

STEP 2- Apply this paste to your face and leave it on for 30-40 minutes.

STEP 3- Wash it off with cold water.

2. Lemon Juice and honey

Honey gives the skin a natural glow and hydrates it. Lemon has antioxidant qualities that help stop the excessive production of melanin which darkens the skin due to the sun.

STEP 1- Mix all the ingredients to form a smooth paste.

STEP 2- Apply it to your face and wait for 30 minutes.

STEP 3- Wash it off with cool water.

3. Cucumber, rose water and lemon juice

Cucumber increases the skin's natural moisture content and controls the production of sebum- oily secretion from glands. Rosewater contains anti-inflammatory and antioxidant qualities that can lessen the effects of photoaging and tanning.

STEP 1- Mix cucumber pulp, rose water and lemon juice to form a mixture.

STEP 2- Apply the paste to your face and let it rest for 30 minutes.

STEP 3- Wash it off with cool water.

4. Papaya and honey

Papaya clears clogged pores, while honey gives skin a healthy shine. Additionally, honey can aid in sun damage prevention for the skin.

STEP 1- Mix all the ingredients to form a smooth paste



STEP 2- Apply the paste to your face and let it rest for about 10-15 minutes.



STEP 3- Wash it off with cool water.

5. Aloe Vera, masoor dal (red lentil) and tomato

Aloe vera has aloesin, which lowers melanin synthesis. Tomatoes contain skin-lightening qualities and give the skin a healthy glow. Your skin becomes smoother and more radiant thanks to red lentils.

STEP 1- Mix all the ingredients to form a smooth paste.

STEP 2- Apply the paste to your face and leave it on for about 30 minutes.

STEP 3- Rinse it off with cool water.

Try these tan removal packs and give your skin the gift of soft, smooth and glowing skin this winter.