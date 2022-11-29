Skincare 101: Treat your skin with the goodness of beetroot this winter season
Beetroot is a root vegetable which can be eaten raw and cooked. As good as it is for the body, it is even better for the skin. We have some beetroot skin nourishing for a spotless skin this winter.
Daily skincare: A glowing spotless skin that radiates and shines especially in winters when the cool dry wind takes a toll on our skin and body. We often end up spending a hefty amount by buying expensive skincare products, thinking it solve all our skin problems.
Though little do we know that the real remedy is right there in our kitchen in the form of a 'rooty' vegetable called BEETROOT.
Beetroot also known as red turnip, is a powerhouse of proteins, fibres, potassium, magnesium, and iron. It not only purifies the blood and replenishes dead skin cells but also reduces pores, dark spots on the skin and prevents premature ageing with its abundant antioxidants.
Here are some hacks for a clear skin this winter.
Beetroot face pack for dry skin
To get some relief from the dry skin in winters, use a beetroot face mask which is rich in antioxidants and increases blood circulation in the body, thus making the skin softer and smoother.
Method to prepare:
STEP 1: Take 1 teaspoon of raw milk
STEP 2: Add a few drops of almond oil
STEP 3: Add 2 teaspoons of beetroot juice
STEP 4: Mix it all and massage your face with it for 10 minutes
STEP 5: Wash it off using a cleanser
Beetroot D-tan pack
All these outdoor strolls and visits can lead to winter tanning. To bid farewell to this tanned skin, use this face mask which will not only aid in reducing tan but also lighten the skin.
Method to prepare:
STEP 1: Take 1 teaspoon of beetroot juice
STEP 2: Take 1 tablespoon of sour cream (optional)
STEP 3: Mix them both to form a face pack
STEP 4: Apply it and let it sit for about 20-25 minutes
STEP 5: Wash off using a mild cleanser
Beetroot face pack to lighten skin
Want an even-toned skin without pigmentation?, Then this face pack should be your first choice!
Method to prepare:
STEP 1: Take 2 teaspoons of orange peel powder
STEP 2: Take 1 teaspoon of beetroot juice
STEP 3: Mix the two to form a paste
STEP 4: Apply it on your face and let it rest until its dry
STEP 5: Wash it off using a cleanser
Beetroot pack for dark circles
Dark circles under your eye is a common problem among all. Owing to sleep deprivation and stress, the skin under the eyes becomes dark and baggy. So, if you are also worried about this dark skin, then you should try this beetroot pack that can work wonders for under eye dark circles.
Method to prepare:
STEP 1: Take 1 teaspoon of beetroot juice
STEP 2: Add a few drops of almond oil
STEP 3: Massage the mixture under your eyes for a few minutes
STEP 4: Let it stay for a few minutes
STEP 5: Wash using mild water
Beetroot lip scrub
No lip shade can match the natural colour of your lips. It doesn't matter that your lips are flaky, chipped or stained, this beetroot lip scrub will let you get those plush pink lips.
Method to prepare:
STEP 1: Take one teaspoon of beetroot juice
STEP 2: Add three drops of jojoba oil and half a teaspoon of sugar
STEP 3: Mix them together and exfoliate your lips
STEP 4: Rinse with water and then apply a lip balm to lock in the moisture.
So, without further delay, go ahead and try these beetroot hacks for a clear, glowing and spotless healhty skin thsi winter.
