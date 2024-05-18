Summer Skin SOS: 4 Essential Benefits Of Adding Sandalwood To Rejuvenate Your Skin This Season

As the summer heat ramps up, our skin faces increased challenges, from clogged pores to breakouts, and skin irritation sunburns. Regular showers become imperative to maintain skin health, effectively removing sweat, dirt, and excess oils. Sandalwood emerges as a powerful ally during this season, offering a range of benefits to soothe and rejuvenate our skin.

Renowned for its anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties, experts at ITC Fiama emphasize, how sandalwood effectively calms irritated skin but also imparts a refreshing and cooling sensation, offering respite from scorching temperatures. Its hydrating properties ensure that the skin remains moisturized and supple.

Actress Rashmika Mandana shares her perspective on the importance of sandalwood, stating, "Sandalwood oil has been my holy grail for achieving soft skin ever since I was growing up, thanks to my Coorgi roots. With its moisturizing properties, I discovered that using sandalwood oil in my bathing products effectively replenishes my skin's moisture levels and prevents dryness, leaving my skin feeling soft and supple."

Benefits Of Adding Sandalwood To Your Bath For Skin Care

Adding Sandalwood to your bath can help improve your skin and other concerns into a nourished and radiant fairy tale. Here are reasons why Sandalwood gel bathing should be a part of your summer bathing ritual:

Skin Soothing: Natural anti-inflammatory ingredients found in sandalwood oil help relieve skin irritations such as sunburns, rashes, and redness brought on by too much summer sun exposure. While taking a shower, applying sandalwood oil relieves soreness and speeds up the skin's healing process, leaving the skin looking smoother and more radiant.

Antimicrobial: Sandalwood oil's ability to fight off bacteria and fungi that love warm, humid environments is a result of its antimicrobial qualities. You may help avoid skin infections and breakouts and maintain smooth, spotless skin all summer long by adding sandalwood oil to your shower routine.

Aromatic Relaxation: Due to its grounding and relaxing properties on the psyche, sandalwood oil's rich, woodsy aroma has been utilized in aromatherapy for ages. A few drops of sandalwood oil added to your shower can help to create a peaceful environment that lowers stress and anxiety while encouraging calmness and relaxation. This sensory experience improves general well-being and gives you a renewed sense of energy.

Hydration: Sandalwood oil is incredibly moisturizing and helps to seal in moisture, avoiding the dryness and dehydration of the skin that can result from extended sun exposure. This is true despite its light consistency. Throughout the summer, regular application of sandalwood oil in the shower helps to maintain skin hydration levels, leaving your skin supple, smooth, and soft.