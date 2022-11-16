Wedding Tales: From vintage velvet to gorgeous georgette; the latest designs in fashion

Noida: DLF Mall of India, Noida hosted a grand fashion show featuring some of the most popular designers' wear across fashion, make-up, accessories and jewellery. The display showcased the latest trends in winter wedding wear like sarees, lehngas, suits and gowns. The event showcased men's wedding wear as well accompanied by elegant jewellery.

The highlight of the event was the exquisite velvet clothing items which was a bold fashion statement considering this fabric produced yesteryear's best collections as was seen in old Hindi cinema and our mother's old trunks. Velvet has always been a very rich fabric in terms of texture, appearance and upkeep.

In men's wear, cocktail jackets in bright red colours are a bold move from the regular black and blue. In addition to the red, the suit also has minimal traditional hand embroidery. These designs can make anyone stand out in a crowd.

There are multiple options for all you ladies to choose from- lehnga, saree, pant-suit, Anarkali suits, gowns and much more. Here the showcase had designer wear suits and sarees, a collection you probably only saw in your mother's wedding albums and have secretly craved to wear!

The regal is back and that too in fashion and there is no stopping from wearing those fashionable, elegant and gorgeous yet cosy dresses during this wedding season in winter.

Executive Director, of DLF Retail, Pushpa Bector said, "We understand that a wedding is one of the most important occasions in one’s life and the idea behind ‘Wedding Tales’ is to make this once-in-a-lifetime experience shared with friends and family through unique shopping offerings.”

So try out the latest trends in fashion with these designs to choose from.