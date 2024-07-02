Breaking Myths: Does Applying Oil Reduces Dandruff

Dandruff has become a very common issue faced by many. Now there are many reasons for having dandruff in the scalp. To solve this problem it seems like oil can resolve all the issues. Because we have seen our elders saying that oiling will make you stranger and will reduce the dandruff. But sometimes allying oil excessively backfires. So what to do? Well do not worry, let's understand the reasons behind dandruff.

Why Dandruff Occurs:

Malassezia: this is a type of fungus which is responsible for causing dandruff. This yeast-like organism lives on many people's scalp and fuels itself with the oil of the scalp.

Dry Skin: Having a dry skin triggers the scalp skin which results in an arisen of dandruff on the scalp.This dryness can be caused by many reasons like using harsh chemicals and lack of oil. Change in the climate can be one of the reasons too.

Less Hygiene: Not maintaining hygiene develops the fungus on the scalp. This can cause itching and oily scalp too. So if you have developed dandruff on the scalp do check the product you are using and set a cleaning hair care schedule. This might help in making the situation better.

What Can Help to Reduce The Dandruff:

Nourishing your scalp religiously and making a suitable hair care routine with suitable products. Anti dandruff shampoos work best to reduce the impact of dandruff. Using natural oils or serum on the scalp will nourish it with just the right amount. All these easy steps can effectively contribute to having a dandruff free scalp.

What To Avoid:

Oiling if you have an oily scalp then do not apply more oil on the scalp. This will make the condition worse, greasier and messy.

Harsh Chemicals , avoid introducing harsh chemicals just to get rid of the dandruff. Lack of natural moisture can also contribute to developing the condition of dandruff.

Avoiding Cleansing thoroughly will make the scalp oily that might link your scalp to the dandruff.

Know your scalp does not abruptly use anything, read the labels. Understand the scalp and hair type and then choose accordingly.

If you're unsure or your dandruff is persistent, consult a trichologist who is a scalp specialist or dermatologist for personalised advice. They can help determine the cause of your dandruff and recommend the best course of treatment.