Church, Temple And Mosque: How Sabarimala's Pilgrimage Tradition Embraces Interfaith Harmony

In a world often divided by differences, the annual pilgrimage to Sabarimala emerges as a powerful symbol of unity, where diverse faiths converge in a shared journey of spirituality and friendship.

Last Updated: Dec 06, 2023, 04:47 PM IST
In the heartland of Kerala, the annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage to the revered Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa Temple unfolds a unique spectacle of interfaith unity. Pilgrims, clad in traditional black attire, adorned with bead chains, and anointing themselves with holy ash, embark on a journey that goes beyond religious boundaries.

A significant chapter in this pilgrimage narrative is the symbolic visitation to the Vavar Mosque, also known as Erumeli Nainar Juma Masjid, situated in the Kottayam district. This mosque stands as a living testament to the enduring spirit of harmony between Hindus and Muslims. Devotees pay their respects to Lord Ayyappa before commencing their spiritual trek to Sabarimala, weaving together a rich tapestry of legends, dreams, and cultural offerings.

In a display of communal amity, another stop on this unique pilgrimage route is the Arthunkal St Andrew’s Basilica in Alappuzha. For decades, this basilica has opened its doors to the devotees of Lord Ayyappa, reinforcing the local myth of the deity's friendships with a Muslim youth and a Christian priest.

Wearing their traditional attire and chanting the sacred 'swamiye saranam Ayyappa' mantras, Hindu pilgrims converge at the mosque and the church. The local lore narrates the story of Vavar, the Muslim friend of Lord Ayyappa, and the deep-rooted friendship between Ayyappa and Arthunkal Veluthachan, a Christian priest.

What makes this spectacle truly heartening is the wholehearted welcome extended by the mosque and church managements to the Hindu pilgrims. Facilities are provided, and prayers are offered, embodying the essence of interfaith unity and shared spirituality.

Despite the religious tensions that have tainted many parts of the world, the Sabarimala pilgrimage route, adorned by the mosque, church, and temple, stands as a beacon of communal harmony in Kerala. Hakim, the joint secretary of Erumeli Mahalla Muslim Jama-ath, attests to the inclusive nature of this tradition, highlighting that devotees from neighboring states also participate in this unique pilgrimage, contributing to the atmosphere of unity.

During the annual pilgrim season, the Vavar mosque witnesses a stream of Ayyappa devotees who, while not entering the prayer hall, encircle the mosque, offering kanikka and breaking coconuts as a mark of respect. The legend of Ayyappa and Vavar serves as a poignant reflection of Kerala's deep-rooted secularism.

The Jama-ath, responsible for the administration of the centuries-old mosque, provides essential amenities such as parking facilities and spaces for 'viri' (bedspread) for the pilgrims. At Sabarimala itself, a designated area known as 'vavar nada' pays homage to 'Vavarswamy,' the Muslim friend of Ayyappa, as revered by Hindu devotees.

After the culmination of their pilgrimage at Sabarimala, a significant number of Ayyappa devotees visit the 16th-century Arthunkal Basilica, constructed by Portuguese missionaries. Here, they ceremoniously remove their bead chains, marking the end of their 41-day vrata (renunciation of worldly pleasures). This ritual, overseen by Fr. Arthasseril, is followed by a symbolic cleansing through a bath in the church premises or a dip in the sea.

