Easter Day 2024: Traditional Easter Brunch Plans

For Christians everywhere, Easter is very important because it's a time to remember the sacrifices made by Jesus Christ. It both commemorates his resurrection from the dead and the conclusion of the 40-day somber religious fast known as Lent.

This year's Easter Sunday is on March 31st, and it's never too early—or late—to begin organizing your food. To assist you along the way, we've compiled a list of Easter brunch ideas, ranging from sweet to savory.

Easter Pie

Another name for Easter pie is pizza rustica. It's a popular and simple Easter brunch dish. Without Easter Pie, no Easter celebration is complete.

Torrijas

The whole family adores this well-liked Spanish Torrija! This straightforward Spanish dish, which resembles a combination of bread pudding and French toast, has earned many accolades throughout the years.

Buckwheat Crêpes

The fact that buckwheat crêpes are a delicious, gluten-free substitute for regular crêpes has contributed to their rise in popularity around Easter.

Strawberry Tiramisu

An elegant, no-bake version of the traditional Italian dessert, strawberry tiramisu is a delightfully playful summertime treat. This creamy, berry-filled, no-bake tiramisu is a delicious summer dessert that comes together quickly. Perfect dessert for a make-ahead gathering!

Cross Buns

Traditionally consumed on Good Friday, a hot cross bun is a spiced bun composed mostly of fruit and topped with a cross.

Banana Pudding

A dish of sliced fresh bananas, vanilla wafers, and sweet vanilla custard are typically combined to make banana pudding. The pudding is then served with meringue or whipped cream on top.

Roasted Lamb

With a specific Mediterranean recipe, the no-fail lamb roast will consistently provide you with the tastiest lamb roast—it will be soft and bursting with flavor.