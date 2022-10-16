NewsHome & Kitchen
WORLD FOOD DAY 2022 DATE

World Food Day 2020: Make Your Kitchen Zero-Waste using these 5 tips

Want to make your kitchen zero-waste and completely sustainable? Incorporate these tips and tricks.

 

 

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Tanya Trivedi|Last Updated: Oct 16, 2022, 03:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The countries across the globe celebrate the World Food Day every year on 16th October.
  • The day aims at maintaining sustainable food practices to ensure a better future in terms of sustainability.

World Food Day 2022: The countries across the globe celebrate the World Food Day every year on 16th October. The day aims at maintaining sustainable food practices to ensure a better future in terms of sustainability. Thus, it becomes important to ensure the zero-waste kitchen.

Well, there are numerous ways that should be included in our daily routine to reduce waste. Here are few simple tips and tricks to build a zero-waste kitchen and contribute to reducing your carbon footprint and help in climate change too.

1. Avoid plastic utensils

Avoid using utensils made of plastic as they are the problematic part of our kitchen. Removing the plastic utensils means reducing our kitchen waste.

2. Try increasing shelf life of fruits and vegetables

Instead of throwing out rotten vegetables or fruits from our kitchen, try to make fruits and vegetables last longer and increase their shelf life.

3. Use vegetable peels

The peels of fruits and vegetables including watermelon or apple, onion or potato can be used as ingredients while cooking. Do not throw them away and reuse them.

4. Reuse leftovers
 

Use the extra rajma or chana that you have boiled to make a delicious Hummus or some spicy Mexican Burritos. Moreover, other leftover foods can also be used to make delicious foods.

5. Vegetable composting
 

Organic produce is gradually becoming a trend these days and thus, you should attention to your garden. Be it fruit peels or leftover tea leaves, all these can be composted to boost growth in your kitchen garden. This is the best way to build a zero-waste kitchen.

