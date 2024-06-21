Immunity Booster Food For Kids This Monsoon Season

Growing children need more of healthy immune system as they are constentl exposed to the new situations and bacterias specially in playground or in school, Hence, it gets way to important to provide them with the nutrients rich and immunity booster food which will result in fewer sick days, improvement academic achievements and will help them stay active and happy all the time . For children it gets way to important to eat immunity booster food to increase the productivity level and for their physical and mental growth.

These food items will improve the immunity system and boost the energy level of children which will reduce the risk of them falling sick of common disesases like flu, cold, viral etc. For example intage of food items rich in vitamin C will help the body to build more white blood cells which will help the body to fight against the prblem causing bacterias , Nuts and green vegetables are a great source of zinc which aids in operation of immune cells and growth of the body.

Turmeric Milk: Turmeric milk also known as golden milk is one of the best source of immunity booster. A perfect antioxidet drink that can sheild your kid from falling ill and fighting the common monsoon illness, it is always preffer to drink a glass of tureric milk before going to bed for that healthy monsoon.

Yogurt: It is a probiotic rich food which is good the gut health and rebust immune system . Piring yogurt with seasonal fruits like papaya, nuts, berries will help in improving the nutritional value of yogurt.

Spinach: Spinach is one most nutritional vegetable that is packed with essential nutrients like iron, vitamin C, zinc, etc which plays a vital role in maintaining the immunity system of the body specially in monsoon season.It is rich i iron which helps in developing the red blood cells in the body

Citrus fruits: Consumng a pate full of citrus fruit salad everyday containing oranges, lemons, limes or items rich in vitamin C will built a strong immunity system topped with some honey, chia seeds, almonds etc will not only help to boost the imune system but will also delight the taste buds.

Incororating these immunity booster food items in your childs meal will provide them essential nutrients to fight the monsoon illness , these simple yet nutritious additions will not only protect them from illness but will also help in overall development.