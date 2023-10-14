LIVE Updates | Surya Grahan 2023: 'Ring Of Fire' Surya Grahan Date, Timings, Sutak Kaal And Dos & Don'ts
Solar Eclipse October 2023: An annular solar eclipse takes place when the Moon comes between the Sun and Earth, positioned at its farthest point from our planet. Watching this eclipse directly without proper eye protection is dangerous. The last solar eclipse of 2023 will occur today, on October 14, following the initial one in April.
Solar Eclispe October 2023 Live Updates: On October 14, 2023, a solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' is scheduled to take place. These events transpire when the moon passes in front of the sun, momentarily dimming its light. Today's eclipse will be of the annular variety, often referred to as a 'ring of fire' solar eclipse.
Solar eclipses come to pass as the Moon shifts between the Sun and the Earth, partially obscuring the Sun and revealing a striking ring.
Grahan, or eclipses, bear great significance from scientific and astrological standpoints. Surya grahan unfolds when the moon interposes itself between the sun and our planet, temporarily shrouding the sun's brilliance. During this event, a ring of sunlight encircles the moon's edge, partially covering the sun's disk.
The month of October in 2023 is a notable one for astronomy enthusiasts, offering both solar and lunar eclipses within a tight two-week timeframe.
Solar Eclipse 2023 Live: Precautions to watch the eclipse
For safe eclipse viewing, NASA recommends using specialized eye protection like eclipse glasses or a pinhole projector. Prioritize inspecting glasses before usage, and closely supervise children. An annular solar eclipse is scheduled for October 14.
LIVE Updates | Surya Grahan 2023: Things you must NOT do during Sutal kaal
1. Abstain from consuming food during a solar eclipse.
2. Exercise restraint from partaking in auspicious activities during the Sutak period.
3. It is deemed inauspicious to sleep during a solar or lunar eclipse.
4. Refrain from worshipping during the Sutak period.
5. Pregnant women are cautioned against leaving their homes during this period.
6. Avoid using tools such as knives, scissors, needles, and blades during the Sutak.
Solar Eclipse 2023: Surya Grahan 2023 Sutak Time In India
The Sutak time will initiate 12 hours before the solar eclipse in 2023 and 9 hours before the lunar eclipse.
The Sutak period typically initiates 12 hours prior to a solar eclipse. However, since the solar eclipse on October 14, 2023, will not be visible in India, the Sutak period is not deemed applicable according to astrology. Consequently, it can be asserted that there will be no Sutak period during this eclipse. Nevertheless, if one chooses to exercise caution during the eclipse, they may do so as a preventive measure.
Solar Eclipse 2023: Surya Grahan Date, Timings
The Solar Eclipse 2023 is set to take place on October 14, 2023, followed by a lunar eclipse on October 28, 2023.
Solar Eclipse Date: October 14, 2023
Solar Eclipse October 2023 Begins: 11:29 PM, October 14, 2023 (New Delhi)
Solar Eclipse October 2023 Ends: 11:34 PM, October 14, 2023 (New Delhi)
Surya Grahan 2023: Where to watch the annular solar eclipse 2023?
The annular solar eclipse of 2023 will be live-streamed by NASA on their Facebook, X, and YouTube social media profiles. Additionally, NASA's media channel will showcase live eclipse views from Time and Date, starting at 09:00 pm IST, without commentary.
LIVE Updates | Surya Grahan 2023: Where will the solar eclipse be visible?
The annular solar eclipse initiates in Oregon at 09:13 am PDT and concludes in Texas at 12:03 pm CDT, following a specific path.
This celestial phenomenon can be observed by individuals residing in the western hemisphere. The eclipse's visibility is limited to a narrow track traversing from Oregon to Texas in the United States. Additionally, the eclipse will stretch over Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula and several Central and South American countries, including Belize, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, and Brazil. A partial solar eclipse will also be visible from Alaska to Argentina.
LIVE Updates | Surya Grahan 2023: Will the annular solar eclipse 2023 be visible in India?
The annular solar eclipse on Saturday, October 14 will not be visible in India.
Surya Grahan October 2023 LIVE Updates: What is Annular Solar Eclipse?
An annular solar eclipse happens when the Moon moves between the Sun and the Earth, positioned at its farthest distance from our planet. Looking directly at the Sun during this eclipse is unsafe without specialized eye protection crafted for solar viewing.