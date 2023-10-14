Solar Eclispe October 2023 Live Updates: On October 14, 2023, a solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' is scheduled to take place. These events transpire when the moon passes in front of the sun, momentarily dimming its light. Today's eclipse will be of the annular variety, often referred to as a 'ring of fire' solar eclipse.

Solar eclipses come to pass as the Moon shifts between the Sun and the Earth, partially obscuring the Sun and revealing a striking ring.

Grahan, or eclipses, bear great significance from scientific and astrological standpoints. Surya grahan unfolds when the moon interposes itself between the sun and our planet, temporarily shrouding the sun's brilliance. During this event, a ring of sunlight encircles the moon's edge, partially covering the sun's disk.

The month of October in 2023 is a notable one for astronomy enthusiasts, offering both solar and lunar eclipses within a tight two-week timeframe.