Malaika Arora’s Fitness Secret At 51: How Intermittent Fasting And Morning Drinks Keep Her Fit And Fabulous

Malaika Arora, celebrated for her impeccable fashion sense and fitness enthusiasm, has consistently redefined age and beauty norms. At 51, she embodies a lifestyle that blends elegance with discipline, inspiring millions to prioritize health and wellness. Recently, she shared the details of her morning routine and the role intermittent fasting plays in her daily life.

The Intermittent Fasting Rule She Swears By

Intermittent fasting, one of the most talked-about health trends, forms the cornerstone of Malaika’s fitness routine. This eating pattern alternates between fasting and eating windows, and Malaika practices the 16/8 method. Her last meal of the day is at 7:30 PM, initiating a fasting window of 16-18 hours.

During this period, she avoids solid food but stays hydrated with various healthy liquids, including:

► Coconut Water: A natural electrolyte-rich drink to stay energized.

► Jeera Water: Known for its digestive benefits.

► Lime Water: A simple yet refreshing way to hydrate.

In an interview with Times of India, Malaika revealed that staying hydrated makes fasting easier, enabling her to maintain this disciplined routine effortlessly.

Morning Ritual: The ABC Juice Powerhouse

Breaking her fast at 10 AM, Malaika indulges in her favorite ABC juice—a blend of apples, beetroots, carrots, and a hint of ginger. This nutrient-dense drink not only supports her overall health but also provides essential vitamins and antioxidants.

Here’s why each ingredient is a powerhouse:

► Apple: Rich in fiber, aiding digestion and boosting metabolism.

► Beetroot: Packed with nitrates and antioxidants for improved blood flow.

► Carrot: High in vitamin A and beta carotene for glowing skin and better eyesight.

► Ginger: A time-tested remedy for digestion and inflammation.

Her consistent intake of ABC juice highlights her commitment to balancing taste and nutrition.

Fitness Beyond Diet

Malaika’s lifestyle extends beyond intermittent fasting and mindful eating. Her social media offers glimpses of her yoga sessions, strength training, and unwavering focus on wellness. Her approach emphasizes a harmonious balance of physical activity, mental well-being, and dietary discipline.

Takeaway: Age Is Just a Number

Malaika Arora’s disciplined approach to fitness and health proves that age is merely a number when paired with commitment and self-care. Whether it’s her intermittent fasting regime or her nutrient-rich ABC juice, Malaika’s lifestyle is an inspiration for anyone looking to achieve sustainable health and vitality.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)