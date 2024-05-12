Bring in Mother’s Day with a special touch this year with these simple home recipes. Make this Mother’s Day a truly special one by treating her to some delicious, easy-to-make recipes that can be effortlessly whipped up in just one or two cookware items. From savoury delights to sweet indulgences, here are two irresistible recipes curated by Sneha Singhi, Chef Stahl to ensure a delightful celebration.

Tres Leches Cake

Ingredients:

• Stahl Artisan Hybrid Pan

• 1/4 cup butter

• 1/4 cup powdered sugar

• 1/2 cup maida

• 1 tbsp milk powder

• 1/2 tsp baking powder

• 1/4 tsp baking soda

• 1/2 cup milk

Ingredients for the soaking liquid:

• 1/2 cup milk

• 1/4 cup cream

• 1/4 cup condensed milk

• Mix everything together.

Steps to follow:

Melt butter in your Stahl Artisan Hybrid pan and whisk in sugar until well combined. Add flour, milk powder, baking powder, and baking soda to the pan and mix well. Gradually incorporate milk, mixing until a smooth batter forms.

Cover the pan with a lid and cook on the lowest heat setting for 30 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Let the cake cool slightly, then poke holes all over the top using a fork.

The chip-proof surface of the Artisan Hybrid pan allows for hassle-free use of your metal spatula. Pour the soaking liquid over the cake, allowing it to absorb completely. Frost the cooled cake with whipped cream and garnish with fresh strawberries and edible flowers (if desired).

Chocolate Brownie

Ingredients:

● 1 tbsp melted butter

● 1 tbsp melted chocolate

● 1 tbsp yogurt

● 1 tbsp sugar

● 1 tbsp cocoa powder

● 2 tbsp milk

● Nutella (for serving)

Steps to follow:

Melt the butter and chocolate: In your Stahl Mikro Frypan, add the melted butter and melted chocolate. Whisk them together until well combined. Incorporate the yogurt: Add the yogurt to the pan and whisk it thoroughly with the chocolate mixture. Sweeten it up: Add the sugar and whisk it again until fully dissolved.Dry ingredients: Now, add the flour and cocoa powder to the pan. Whisk them in until there are no lumps remaining.Finishing touches: Pour in the milk and whisk the batter until everything is smooth and well combined.

Baking time: Level out the batter in your Mikro Frypan and cover it tightly with aluminum foil. Place the frypan on a tawa on low heat, allowing it to cook for 10 minutes.20Grand finale: Once the baking time is complete, remove the foil and serve the brownie hot with a generous dollop of Nutella. Enjoy!





