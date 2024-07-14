Revitalize Your Monsoon: Top 3 Healthy Eating And Lifestyle Habits To Nourish You

As summer transitions to the monsoon season, the hot weather gives way to cooler temperatures with the rains giving everything a fresh makeover. Instinctively, the craving for a piping hot plate of samosas or crispy pakoras with your favourite beverage seems like the perfect way to enjoy the weather. However, indulging in fried foods too often can upset your digestive system, making you feel sluggish and compromising your health. Keeping this in mind, the health-centric brand offers three simple adjustments to your diet and cooking habits, along with incorporating a dash of physical activity into your daily routine. These simple and easy everyday steps can help you enjoy the best of both worlds: delicious food and a healthy you.

Embrace the power of Good Fats over Bad Fats this monsoon

Incorporating good fats into your diet can be a game-changer. Categorised into monounsaturated fats and polyunsaturated fats, good fats unlike saturated fats (bad fats) play a crucial role in nutrient absorption, aid digestion and keep you satiated. From starting your day with an oatmeal breakfast garnished with walnuts, cashews, peanuts, flaxseeds,b and chia seeds; to enjoying lunch or dinner with omega 3 fat-laden fish curry cooked in blended oil, there are several ways to add good fats into your everyday meals.

To address the craving for fried snacks like samosa, pakora, kachori, and chaat, prepare them in healthy blended oil with a good balance of MUFA and PUFA, packed with vitamins and antioxidants. You can also air-fry the crispy goodies.

On the other hand, be mindful of the food items prepared in unhealthy fats such as palm oil, butter, margarine, and dalda as they can increase the risk for heart-related complications.

Power up with your monsoon meals with seasonal produce and whole grains

Seasonal fruits and vegetables are not only delicious but also packed with essential nutrients that contribute to overall health and well-being. Fruits like jamun, lychee, plums, peaches and pomegranates are available in plenty in the monsoon season and are packed in nutrients like vitamins A, and C, fibre, and antioxidants; perfect for strengthening your immune system and keeping you energized. Similarly, leafy greens like spinach, gourds, pumpkin, and okra are in abundance, they contain essential nutrients that help in digestion and improve immunity (source: Medical News Today). Incorporate them into stir-fries or curries and enjoy them with sambar rice, roti, or parathas.

You can also relish them in soups like mixed vegetable clear soup, sweet corn, and vegetable soup, or nourishing barley soup. Opt for whole grains such as brown rice, millet, whole wheat or oats which are easily digestible and provide sustained energy. Explore recipes such as methi khakhra, kali mirch koki, jowar oats pancake, and Puran Poli to add variety and flavour to your meals.

Integrate physical activity into your monsoon season routine

While the monsoon season tempts us to stay cozy indoors, it is essential to incorporate some physical movement and exercise into your routines. The good news is staying active doesn't mean venturing out into the rain. You can engage in a range of indoor exercises such as lunges, squats, and push-ups. Online fitness tutorials offer a wealth of free resources for beginner-friendly routines, making it easy to get started.

For those seeking a challenge, high-intensity interval training (HIIT) routines are an excellent option. These short bursts of intense activity followed by rest periods efficiently get your heart rate up and burn calories. This routine is possible within a limited space too. To add a fun twist, involve your family in a dance party or a playful game of indoor charades. Remember, even small bursts of activity throughout the day make a significant difference. So, put on some music, get your body moving, and embrace an active monsoon season.