Sawan Fast: You Will Not Feel Weak While Fasting In Sawan, Add These Things To Your Diet

Sawan, also known as Shravan, is a very auspicious month for hindus. Devotees observe a fast, especially on Monday, known as Sawan Somwar and dedicated to Lord Shiva. Fasting during this time is believed to bring spiritual growth and blessings. To maintain health and energy, it is important to follow a proper diet during this fast. Here is a comprehensive guide on what foods to eat and avoid during the Sawan Somwar fast.



This year, Sawan started on July 22. The special thing is that the first Monday of Sawan is also the first day of Sawan. In 2024, there will be a total of 5 Mondays in Sawan. The next Sawan Monday fast is July 28.

Foods Eaten During Sawan Somwar Fast

Fruits

Fruits are the staple food during the fast. They provide essential nutrients and keep the body hydrated. Bananas, apples, oranges, papaya and melons are popular choices. These fruits are rich in vitamins, minerals and fibers that help digestion and give you energy for the whole day.



Dairy products

Dairy products like milk, yogurt, paneer and buttermilk are excellent sources of protein and calcium. They help keep the stomach full and provide the necessary nutrients. A glass of milk or a bowl of yogurt can be very refreshing and filling when fasting.



Sabudana

Sabudana is widely consumed during fasting. It is a rich source of carbohydrates that provides instant energy. A popular dish made with tapioca pearls, peanuts and potatoes, Sabudana khichdi is easy to digest and keeps you full for longer.



Nuts and Seeds

Almonds, cashews, walnuts and pumpkin seeds are great snacks. They are full of healthy fats, protein and fiber. A handful of mixed nuts can provide sustained energy and reduce hunger pangs.

Potatoes and sweet potatoes

Potatoes and sweet potatoes are versatile and can be prepared in many different ways. They contain a lot of carbohydrates and provide energy. You can boil them, roast them or as part of dishes like aloo sabzi or sweet potato chaat.

Beech flour (Kuttu Ka Atta)

Beech flour is usually used during fasting. It is gluten-free and contains many proteins, vitamins and minerals. You can make buckwheat chapati or pancakes to make your meals nutritious and filling.

Samaki rice

Samaki rice is a type of millet that is light and easy to digest. It is a good change from regular rice while fasting. You can use samaki rice combined with vegetables like potatoes and nuts to make Pulao or Khichdi.

Sendha Namak

The use of common salt is avoided during the Sawan Somwar fast. Rock salt, also known as sendha namak, is used instead. It is pure and unprocessed, so it is suitable for fasting. Rock salt promotes digestion and helps maintain electrolyte balance in the body.

Observing the Sawan Somwar fast can be a deeply spiritual and fulfilling experience. It is important to focus on nutritious and light foods to maintain energy levels and ensure that the body receives the necessary nutrients. Avoiding certain foods helps keep the fast clean and in line with traditional practices. By following these guidelines, you can ensure a healthy and spiritually enriching fasting period during Sawan Somwar.